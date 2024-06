2024 June 7 16:03

CMA CGM announces PSS for China-South Africa & Mauritius trade

The shipping line's announcement said: "In a continued effort to provide reliable and efficient service, CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge".



From June 16th, 2024 (loading date) until further notice:

- Origin range: From China, Taiwan area, Hong Kong & Macau SAR

- Destination Range: To South Africa & Mauritius

- Cargo: All

- Amount: USD 2,000 per container"