2024 June 7 12:16

Vard contracted to build one advanced stern trawler for Havbryn AS

The new vessel will be a VARD 8 02 trawler design, featuring advanced technology for fuel efficiency and environmentally friendly operations

VARD, Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group and among the leading companies in the construction of specialized vessels, has signed a contract for the design and construction of one stern trawler for the Norwegian company Havbryn AS, part of Strand Rederiet, one of Norway's largest family-owned fishing boat companies, Fincantieri said in its media release.



The new vessel will be a VARD 8 02 trawler design, featuring advanced technology for fuel efficiency and environmentally friendly operations. With a high focus on quality of catch, safety of crew, and sustainable operations, the unit will have the most efficient technology to bring the catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint. It will be 80.4 meters long and 16.7 meters wide, with an ice-strengthened hull and a propulsion system compliant with DNV Silent F standards. It will include an advanced H/G processing factory, spacious cargo holds for refrigerated and frozen products, and ensilage tanks for biomass processing.



Crew welfare is prioritized with modern living quarters, public spaces, a gym, and noise-reducing cabins. The vessel will incorporate Vard Electro’s SeaQ Energy Storage System, enhancing power efficiency and reducing emissions through a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system.



The new trawler is scheduled for delivery in Q3 2026. The hull will be built at one of VARD’s yards in Romania, with outfitting and commissioning to be completed in Norway.