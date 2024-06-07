2024 June 7 09:52

ABS issues AIP to HD Hyundai Mipo for a cutting-edge, ammonia-powered MR tanker

Ammonia fuel supply system was designed by HD KSOE

A 50K DWT ammonia-powered tanker design proposal from HD Hyundai Mipo has received an Approval in Principle (AIP) from ABS. The vessel will feature an ammonia engine designed by WinGD and manufactured by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD), along with its ammonia fuel supply system designed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and an ammonia boiler designed by Kangrim Heavy Industries, ABS said.



ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.



“ABS is committed to supporting our clients in their decarbonization strategies. Ammonia promises a low-carbon solution for the shipping industry, and ABS is well-placed to tackle the unique challenges presented by it. Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this,” said Dr. Chris Leontopoulos, ABS Vice President, Technology.



Dongjin-Lee, Head of Initial Design Division of HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “HD Hyundai Mipo was the first in the shipbuilding industry to establish a carbon neutrality roadmap for 2050 and is accelerating the development of eco-friendly ships according to this roadmap. The recent certification is part of our efforts to develop new fuel ship types. With this certification, we have taken the lead in popularizing zero-carbon ammonia-powered ships and have solidified our position as a leader in the development of decarbonization technologies.”



ABS offers industry-leading services in the application of ammonia as a marine fuel, as well as other alternative energy sources.