2024 June 6 17:04

ABS issues AIP to VLAC design from SHI

The design is the result of a JDP that included the production of a 3D structural cargo hold model from SHI for review by ABS

ABS awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) for its design of a midship section and cargo tank for a 96K very large ammonia carrier. Representatives from both companies met at Posidonia 2024 for the AIP presentation, ABS said in its media release.



Among the largest in the world, the ammonia carrier design is the result of a joint development project that included the production of a 3D structural cargo hold model from SHI for review by ABS.



ABS completed structural analysis and design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.



“The utilization of ammonia is anticipated to increase as industries move toward more sustainable energy sources, and shipping will have a critical role to play. By working with innovative clients like SHI on new carrier designs, ABS is playing an important part in the energy transition by supporting the safe and efficient transport of ammonia at sea,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.



“The development of the ammonia carrier is a significant step towards realizing our vision for a sustainable future. We will continue to pursue innovation to accelerate the advent of a carbon-free era and set the standard for future energy transportation,” said Haeki Jang, Executive Vice President and CTO of Samsung Heavy Industries.



ABS is the world’s premier classification society for gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience building and classing gas carriers of every type and size.