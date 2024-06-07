2024 June 7 16:40

Dorian LPG announces pricing of public offering of 2,000,000 common shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (the “Company”, “Dorian LPG”) announced on June 6 that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Shares”), at $44.50 per share.



The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.



The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 Common Shares.



Jefferies is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the Offering, and SEB is acting as joint lead bookrunning manager. Pareto Securities, Fearnley Securities, Arctic Securities, DNB Markets, BNP PARIBAS and Credit Agricole are also acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Offering.



The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. A final prospectus supplement related to the Offering will be filed with the SEC . You may obtain these documents for free, once available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.



About Dorian LPG Ltd.



Dorian LPG is a leading owner and operator of modern Very Large Gas Carriers (“VLGCs”) that transport liquefied petroleum gas globally. Our fleet currently consists of twenty-five modern VLGCs, including twenty ECO VLGCs and four dual-fuel ECO VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.