2024 June 4 15:06

Russia set to boost its seaports capacity by 232 million tonnes per year in 2025-2030, official says

Transport authorities plan to implement 30 key activities in 16 ports of the country



The Russian seaports annual throughput capacity will be increased by 232 million tonnes in the period 2025-2030, Russian transport ministry official said.

“To develop the backbone network of seaports, it is planned to implement 30 activities in 16 seaports, which will increase their capacity to almost 232 million tonnes (per year) from 2025 to 2030,” Roman Starovoyt, the newly appointed Transport Minister, was quoted as saying, presenting the objectives of the Federal project “Development of the Backbone Network of Sea Ports” in the Federation Council.

Among the key activities the official mentioned are the development of a coal marine terminal Port Elga in the area of ​​Cape Manorsky, Khabarovsk Territory, the construction of a multipurpose handling complex Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard JSC, a multifunctional cargo area in Poronaysk, Sakhalin region based Port of Korsakov, the creation of the Western Transport & Logistics Hub (ZTLU) for handling containerized cargo.



As a reminder, the design capacity of Russian seaports was estimated at approximately 1.37 billion tonnes of cargo per year as of January 1, 2024.