2024 June 7 16:18

DeepOcean awarded significant offshore recycling contract in the UK

Ocean services provider DeepOcean say it has been awarded a significant recycling project from an international operator, to be executed on the UK continental shelf.

This contract award is a significant milestone for DeepOcean's Aberdeen office, which will oversee project management and engineering operations, with offshore activities scheduled during 2024.



The comprehensive campaign spans over 120 days and is segmented into five sub-campaigns, each addressing specific tasks crucial for the decommissioning process. These campaigns include the recovery of concrete mattresses, spools, flexibles, flowlines, jumpers, suction anchor, multiple structures and final debris clearance with the addition of a subsea rock installation campaign to conduct final seabed remediation.



DeepOcean will employ its advanced fleet for the project's execution. Edda Freya will be utilising her 2300m2 of deck space and 400Te AHC crane, with two moonpool launched 220 HP Kysdesign WROVs. The Normand Jarstein will also be deployed.



Upon successful recovery, all items will be transported and offloaded onshore for appropriate reuse, recycling, or disposal, adhering to stringent environmental regulations. Through close collaboration with DeepOcean’s selected waste management contractor, reuse options for all concrete mattresses will be sought, demonstrating our commitment to the environment and needs of our client with a continued focus to maximise re-use for all recovered materials.



DeepOcean's flexibility and capability in addressing these tasks demonstrate the company’s commitment to meeting its clients' unique needs.



"We are delighted to have been selected to perform this decommissioning project and this contract award reflects our team's proficiency in executing complex subsea projects with a focus on safety, environmental responsibility, and efficiency”, says Gary Scott, UK Commercial Manager & Legal Counsel at DeepOcean.