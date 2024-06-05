2024 June 5 14:44

Wartsila solutions to minimise emissions of two new CMA CGM ferries

Technology group Wartsila will supply the engines, fuel gas supply system and thrusters for two new Ropax ferries being built for French operator La Méridionale, a subsidiary of CMA CGM. The vessels, which have been specifically designed to minimise emissions, are to be built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) Co., Ltd., and will operate between Marseille and Corsica. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in April 2024.

Ferries are on the front line of the energy transition and are among the first sectors to target net zero-carbon operations. However, ferry operators face increasing pressure from customers who continue to expect a fast and cost-efficient service, which runs to a timetable, and is increasingly sustainable. Ferry operators, such as La Méridionale, are looking to leverage technologies which offer minimal service disruption and to maximise return on investment, all while reducing carbon footprint.



The company will continue its efforts to reduce the environmental impact by adopting LNG as the primary fuel for the new ships as well as preparing them to operate on alternative fuels such as biogas and synthetic methane, as these become available at scale.

For each ship, Wartsila will supply two 12-cylinder, one 10-cylinder and one 8-cylinder Wartsila 31DF engines. The two ferries will benefit from Wartsila’s groundbreaking NextDF technology, which will be implemented in the Wartsila 31DF engines. Whilst operating on LNG, the NextDF version of the Wartsila 31DF further reduces methane emissions and nitrogen oxide (NOx) significantly (compared to the already emission-efficient standard Wartsila 31DF). The scope of Wartsila’s supply for this contract also includes the Wartsila LNGPac, a fuel gas supply system for LNG-fuelled ships, as well as Wartsila’s thrusters.



The 180-metre-long ships will be able to accommodate 1,000 passengers as well as cargo freight. The Wartsila equipment for these ferries is scheduled to be delivered in mid- 2025, with the ferries expected to enter service during the first half of 2027, operating between Marseille and Corsica.