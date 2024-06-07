2024 June 7 17:14

Port Hedland awards new dredging contract to Jan De Nul

The scope of works includes creation of a deeper access within the port, a swing basin and berth pockets



The Pilbara Ports Authority once again engages the expertise of Jan De Nul Group to expand Port Hedland’s infrastructure. Later this year we’ll mobilize the cutter suction dredger J.F.J. De Nul for over two months of capital dredging and reclamation. Over the past several years, Jan De Nul Group has been the lead contractor on the majority of the capital dredging works as well as the maintenance dredging works within Port Hedland, Jan De Nul said in its media release.



After five months of intense preparation, Jan De Nul will create a deeper access within the port, a swing basin and berth pockets to enable vessels to safely moor at Lumsden Point. This is all part of the development of the Lumsden Point General Cargo Facility and Logistics Hub that will ultimately culminate in two additional cargo berths.



Wim Cosaert, Area Manager at Jan De Nul Group:



“There is quite a bit of complexity involved in this project. To start with: it’s a relatively small reclamation area. Soft substrates require that we spread the material as much as possible in order to provide a future platform for the land backed wharf. Furthermore, the reclamation area is sealed off from the environment to prevent fines flowing into surrounding harbour area. Therefore all the water and fine material that we force into the landfill must be pumped out immediately with multiple pumps to a more distant reclamation area. There, after settling of the fine material, the water will flow back into the environment.”



The country's largest export port Port Hedland is situated on the North-West coast of Australia and is Australia’s largest export port by annual throughput. It is also the largest bulk mineral export port in the world with iron ore being the main export commodity. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in containerised cargo transiting port. Increased berth demand has seen berth occupancy levels rising to the point that more general cargo berth/bulk minerals berth and lay-down capacity is required to service the Port.