2024 June 5 13:49

TotalEnergies increases LNG deliveries to Asia with two new medium and long-term contracts

TotalEnergies announces the signing of two new LNG medium- and long-term contracts in Asia:

a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for the delivery to India of up to 800,000 tons per year of LNG for ten years from 2026; and

an agreement (HoA) with Korea South-East Power for the delivery to South Korea of up to around 500,000 tons per year of LNG for five years from 2027.

TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 44 Mt/y in 2023 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering.





