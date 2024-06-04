2024 June 4 10:18

Stena Line reports significant reductions in fuel consumption thanks to the strategic use of AI

Stena Line, one of Europe's leading ferry companies, can now report a significant reduction in their fuel consumption thanks to their strategic use of AI. Through its advanced Voyage Optimisation System, optimisation of vessel functions can now be done much more efficiently, while resulting in between 1-5% reduction in fuel consumption.

AI is not only used on land, but also at sea. At least at the ferry company Stena Line, where the development and implementation of a new AI system, called Voyage Optimisation System, has been tested on crossings between Gothenburg and the Danish port of Frederikshavn, among others. The use of AI helps to optimise vessel operations by accurately analysing a number of factors that affect the vessel's voyage, such as wind, waves and depth during the journey, ensuring correct and energy-efficient power output. This data is collected in real time and processed through AI-powered algorithms, thus reducing fuel consumption and securing the operational strategy.



The developers of the AI system work closely with the ship's crew, both navigators and captains, to continuously receive feedback and make adjustments. This collaboration has proven to be crucial in improving the AI solutions and ensuring its practicality in operations.



The increased use of AI and the subsequent efficiency developments are just the beginning. With current technological advances, Stena Line is expected to continue to set the standard for more environmentally friendly and innovative maritime transportation. These developments are also part of Stena Line's broader strategy to integrate sustainable solutions into all areas of its business, including the company's travel agency Sembos' introduction of an AI assistant that streamlines travel planning and booking and transforms the traditional travel industry.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean operating 33,300 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,100 employees and an annual turnover of 19 billion SEK.