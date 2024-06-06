2024 June 6 11:39

Basco Port dredging wraps up

A closing ceremony was held at the Basco Port earlier this month for the recently completed dredging operations by the U.S. Army.



The clearing operations include deepening of the port through dredging and removal of rocks that may damage berthing ships and bancas of fishermen. The dredging and removal of dangerous rocks at the Basco Port has been a concern for a long time of ship owners and fishermen using the said port, Dredging Today reported.



Due to the limited resources and capabilities of the Provincial Government, Governor Marilou H. Cayco asked for the assistance of the U.S. Military.



This request was further emphasized by Gov. Cayco during her meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, Mary Kay Carlson, at the U.S. Embassy in Manila.



The joint undertaking is set to ensure a safer port for commercial ships transporting goods to Batanes.