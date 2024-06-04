2024 June 4 18:00

LR approves HD Hyundai Mipo & HD KSOE design for ammonia fuel-cell 1,300 TEU Class feeder ship

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HD HMD) and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) for its fuel-cell powered 1,300 TEU Class feeder ship design, equipped with Amogy’s Powerpack designed to convert ammonia to hydrogen for the vessel’s onboard fuel cell, according to LR's release.

The feeder ship design was the result of a joint development project (JDP) between LR, HD HMD, HD KSOE and Amogy with the aim of designing and assessing the vessel’s feasibility along with the suitability of fuel cell electric propulsion using Amogy’s ammonia-cracking technology as well as HD KSOE’s Electric Propulsion solution. The vessel design incorporates Amogy’s system for both main and auxiliary propulsion, resulting in a power output of 8000 kW.

LR’s role in the JDP was to review the ship design concept and the applied ammonia-powered system, and to provide a risk assessment according to LR’s standard Risk Based Certification (RBC-1) process.