  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 6 15:39

    WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding join forces for ammonia-fuelled tanker design

    The X52DF‑A engine is the smallest bore size available in WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled X‑DF‑A series

    Photo credit: WinGD
    Swiss marine power company WinGD, Swedish marine technology leader Alfa Laval and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will work with Korean shipbuilder K Shipbuilding (KSB) on the development of an ammonia-fuelled MR tanker design, under a memorandum of understanding signed in April. The design will feature a 6X52DF‑A engine from WinGD.

    WinGD will work with KSB to deliver fuel gas system specifications suitable for the vessel application and the selected engine, while Alfa Laval will deliver the detailed documentation for the final fuel gas system design. The design will be reviewed by ABS, with the aim of issuing an approval in principle.

    WinGD Vice President R&D, Sebastian Hensel said: “After early orders for bulk carriers and ammonia carriers, it is encouraging to see that ammonia-fuelled tanker projects are picking up momentum. And even more encouraging that our X‑DF‑A engines are at the heart of many of these projects. Developing full vessel designs that shipowners can adopt easily will only accelerate the transition and we are pleased to be part of the collaboration with KSB in delivering this design.”

    Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems, Viktor Friberg, Alfa Laval said: “This MOU signifies a powerful step forward to make ammonia a viable marine fuel. Our proven expertise in handling diverse fuel types, especially methanol and LPG, will be instrumental in designing the new fuel supply system for ammonia. We believe that partnerships are key for the maritime industry to achieve the ambitious decarbonization targets and support the fuel transition. By working alongside WinGD, ABS and K Shipbuilding, we accelerate this transition and make it safer.”

    The X52DF‑A engine is the smallest bore size available in WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled X‑DF‑A series, and the first to be developed. It is expected to have wide application across bulk carriers, tankers and ammonia carriers, and has already been ordered for two ammonia carriers to be delivered in early 2026. The X52DF‑A is also the engine design on which four class societies to date, including ABS, have issued approvals in principle for the X‑DF‑A series, assuring shipowners that the engine can be deployed in operation safely.

    JDPs and other cooperations have been a cornerstone of WinGD’s ammonia engine developments, with several industry partnerships focused on vessel designs and crew training – supporting both the deployment of ammonia-fuelled engines and the preparedness of the maritime industry to operate them safely

Другие новости по темам: propulsion, ammonia, engine  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 6

18:17 Aker Solutions secures long-term brownfield and modification frame agreement with Azule Energy
17:49 Jumbo Offshore wraps up monopile removal works in Taiwan
17:35 Equinor: The speed and scale of the energy transition must increase in order to reach the 1.5-degree ambition
17:04 ABS issues AIP to VLAC design from SHI
16:37 Palfinger Marine selected to supply major equipment package for third Prysmian calbe laying vessel
16:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives additional order for 2 Units of LNG FGSS
15:39 WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding join forces for ammonia-fuelled tanker design
15:08 Hanwha Ocean launches Cadeler’s first M-Class mega jack-up
14:52 Hungary to buy 5% stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field
14:19 North Star secures further debt investment to become the leading player in Europe’s offshore wind sector
13:22 Samsung is preparing to start work on a second LNG platform for Mozambique
13:11 IHC Mining to build new machine for Arab Potash Company
12:14 DOF Group awarded long-term contract for IMR services by Equinor
11:43 Vestas receives a 124 MW order in Lithuania
11:41 SIRC and Hellenic Environmental Centre sign MoU to strengthen SIRC's commitment to sustainability in marine management practices
11:39 Basco Port dredging wraps up
10:37 Cepsa launches Cepsa Light Up, its new startup accelerator aimed at driving the energy transition
09:51 QatarEnergy selects CPC as NFE partner, signs SPA for 4 MTPA of LNG for 27 years

2024 June 5

18:02 ABS Wavesight announces major developments for My Digital Fleet software
17:43 HAROPA PORT deepens collaboration with Vedettes de Paris to promote the greening of the Paris river fleet
17:23 Fincantieri signs an agreement with iGenius to establish a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform
16:55 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Capital Gas Ship Management secure LR approval in principle for 40,000 cbm LCO2 carrier
15:34 Equinor solidifies New York offtake contract for Empire Wind 1
14:44 Wartsila solutions to minimise emissions of two new CMA CGM ferries
14:23 DEME named the new fallpipe vessel ‘Yellowstone’ in Zeebrugge, Belgium
13:49 TotalEnergies increases LNG deliveries to Asia with two new medium and long-term contracts
13:24 Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines
12:59 Greece and France sign declaration of intent for cooperation in the maritime sector
11:20 Hagland Shipping orders 4 environmental friendly newbuilds
10:40 KNOC signs drillship contract with Norway-based Seadrill
10:10 CHI (Shanghai) holds a naming ceremony for Yinson Bergenia Production B.V's VLCC conversion FPSO Maria Quiteria project
09:48 Zero-carbon fuel supply crucial to meeting GHG targets says ClassNK

2024 June 4

18:00 LR approves HD Hyundai Mipo & HD KSOE design for ammonia fuel-cell 1,300 TEU Class feeder ship
17:37 Diamond Line and Tarros announce new weekly PAE service between Egypt, Greece with Algeria
17:25 LR and Guangzhou Shipyard International ink JDP for world’s largest ammonia carrier
17:19 HD Hyundai to develop AI technology for ships
16:47 New offshore ROV and subsea services company FreeStar acquires vessel and starts operations
15:06 Russia set to boost its seaports capacity by 232 million tonnes per year in 2025-2030, official says
14:24 AltaGas and Vopak reach positive final investment decision on Ridley Island Energy Export Facility
12:24 FPSO vessel arrives at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 LNG development off Mauritania and Senegal
11:48 Maersk faces significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean
10:55 SOHAR Port becomes one of the first ports in the Middle East ever to use biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations
10:18 Stena Line reports significant reductions in fuel consumption thanks to the strategic use of AI

2024 June 3

18:00 European Commission launches new mechanism to boost hydrogen market
17:04 ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8
16:58 Union Maritime works with BAR Technologies to deploy wind propulsion on a total of 34 newbuild vessels
16:24 LR award new ammonia vessel design approval in principle
15:25 ABS 2024 Outlook highlights active shift in fleet composition toward more sustainable fuel alternatives
13:20 World Shipping Council welcomes new IMO regulations on mandatory reporting for containers lost at sea
12:56 Wartsila partners with Gas and Heat and RINA for new ammonia fueled bunkering vessel
12:25 Unifeeder launches ‘greenbox’ to support customers lower scope 3 emissions
10:48 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edition 3.0)”
10:13 OTESAT_MARITEL receives Type Approval certificates from Bureau Veritas for cybersecurity solutions

2024 June 2

15:44 Prosafe to provide gangway connected operations to support a project off the coast of Western Australia
14:08 Alternative fuels research project to assess 'actual' impact on ship performance
12:33 Panama Canal increases vessel draft to 45 feet ahead of schedule and before rainy season arrives
10:27 FMC: Compromise agreements yield over $2.3 million in penalties and changes to business practices

2024 June 1

14:33 Saipem strengthens its E&C fleet with bareboat charter of latest generation heavy lift pipelay vessel
12:11 Adani Ports signs 30-year concession to operate CT2 at Dar es Salaam Port
11:28 Singapore has seen a significant increase in vessel arrivals in Jan-Apr 2024
10:57 ONEX Shipyards joins Green Award Foundation to provide incentives to frontrunner shipping companies
09:53 Russia to supply up to 70 million tonnes of grain to global markets in 2024, official says

2024 May 31

18:06 Fratelli Cosulich Group celebrates the new vessel "Marta Cosulich"
17:36 Eight investment schemes submit an EoI for the acquisition of a majority stake in the share capital of the Lavrio Port Authority
17:12 Fairchem Pathfinder completes its inaugural LNG bunkering operation in Singapore
16:41 Fortescue plans to order five very large ammonia carriers
16:25 Antong acquires Sinotrans Container Lines and China Merchants RoRo Transportation from China Merchants Energy Shipping Company
15:42 SWS and X-Press Feeders sign contract for four 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled boxships
15:23 Avenir LNG launches ship-to- ship LNG bunker supply in the port of Lubeck
14:42 PSA Singapore and PIL successfully trial a low-carbon end-to-end shipment