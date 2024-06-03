2024 June 3 17:04

ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8

ADNOC Logistics and Services Plc, a global energy maritime logistics company, announced an agreement to acquire Navig8 TopCo Holdings Inc. (“Navig8”) an international shipping pool operator and commercial management company with an owned fleet of 32 modern tankers and a presence in 15 cities across five continents.

The agreement, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, will accelerate the vompany’s global expansion as it progresses towards its medium-term strategic growth investment target, just one year after its listing.



Agreement terms: Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC L&S will acquire 80% of Navig8 for $1.04 billion (AED3.8 billion) with economic ownership transfer effective from 1 January 2024, and further acquire the remaining 20% ownership in 2027 for a deferred consideration of $335 million to $450 million (AED1.2 billion to AED1.7 billion).

The acquisition will be immediately value accretive, aligning with the ADNOC L&S transformational growth strategy and investment target. The first full year of investment is projected to boost earnings per share by at least 20% for ADNOC L&S shareholders. Moreover, Navig8 delivered over $400 million (AED1.5 billion) EBITDA in 2023, equivalent to 44% of ADNOC L&S’ EBITDA in the same period.

ADNOC L&S will unlock significant value through cost saving synergies, with savings targets of over $100 million (AED367 million) per annum already identified through optimizing technical management costs and bunker spend.

Navig8’s global footprint in 15 cities across five continents, and an owned fleet of 32 modern tankers, will greatly enhance ADNOC L&S’ international profile and expand its blue-chip customer base.

ADNOC L&S’ service offering will include pooling, commercial management, bunker trading, technical management and ESG-focused digital solutions.



Following the successful completion of the acquisition, the current Navig8 management team will continue to operate the business on a day-to-day basis, while maintaining its current operations under the existing Navig8 brand, to ensure continued strength in business performance, while leveraging the complementary benefits of its partnership with ADNOC L&S.



Last year, at the time of its public listing, ADNOC L&S committed to investing $4-5 billion (AED14.7-AED18.3 billion) over the medium term. Following its strong Q1 2024 financial performance and earnings outlook guidance upgrade, driven by continuing growth in activities across all business segments, the company revised its growth guidance upwards with the intention to invest in excess of $5 billion (AED18.4 billion) in energy-related maritime logistics over the medium term, to meet growing demand in the UAE and beyond.

The company experienced robust Q1 2024 financial results, reporting a 34% increase in net profit year-on-year, and an increase of 42% in revenues year-on-year. ADNOC L&S had a record-breaking IPO in 2023 that was 163 times oversubscribed, making it the most in-demand IPO worldwide at the time of listing, and the second largest IPO in the MENA region 2023. Since listing, ADNOC L&S’ share price has appreciated more than 100%. This is the latest in a series of successful M&A deals undertaken by the company since its IPO.



ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is a global energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi. Through its three business units; integrated logistics, shipping and marine services, ADNOC L&S serves more than 100 customers in over 50 countries.



Established in 2007 and operating in 15 cities across five continents, Navig8 is a fully integrated provider of shipping management services.