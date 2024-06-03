  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 3 17:04

    ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8

    ADNOC Logistics and Services Plc, a global energy maritime logistics company, announced an agreement to acquire Navig8 TopCo Holdings Inc. (“Navig8”) an international shipping pool operator and commercial management company with an owned fleet of 32 modern tankers and a presence in 15 cities across five continents.

    The agreement, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, will accelerate the vompany’s global expansion as it progresses towards its medium-term strategic growth investment target, just one year after its listing.

    Agreement terms: Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC L&S will acquire 80% of Navig8 for $1.04 billion (AED3.8 billion) with economic ownership transfer effective from 1 January 2024, and further acquire the remaining 20% ownership in 2027 for a deferred consideration of $335 million to $450 million (AED1.2 billion to AED1.7 billion).

    The acquisition will be immediately value accretive, aligning with the ADNOC L&S transformational growth strategy and investment target. The first full year of investment is projected to boost earnings per share by at least 20% for ADNOC L&S shareholders. Moreover, Navig8 delivered over $400 million (AED1.5 billion) EBITDA in 2023, equivalent to 44% of ADNOC L&S’ EBITDA in the same period.

    ADNOC L&S will unlock significant value through cost saving synergies, with savings targets of over $100 million (AED367 million) per annum already identified through optimizing technical management costs and bunker spend.

    Navig8’s global footprint in 15 cities across five continents, and an owned fleet of 32 modern tankers, will greatly enhance ADNOC L&S’ international profile and expand its blue-chip customer base.

    ADNOC L&S’ service offering will include pooling, commercial management, bunker trading, technical management and ESG-focused digital solutions.

    Following the successful completion of the acquisition, the current Navig8 management team will continue to operate the business on a day-to-day basis, while maintaining its current operations under the existing Navig8 brand, to ensure continued strength in business performance, while leveraging the complementary benefits of its partnership with ADNOC L&S.

    Last year, at the time of its public listing, ADNOC L&S committed to investing $4-5 billion (AED14.7-AED18.3 billion) over the medium term. Following its strong Q1 2024 financial performance and earnings outlook guidance upgrade, driven by continuing growth in activities across all business segments, the company revised its growth guidance upwards with the intention to invest in excess of $5 billion (AED18.4 billion) in energy-related maritime logistics over the medium term, to meet growing demand in the UAE and beyond.

    The company experienced robust Q1 2024 financial results, reporting a 34% increase in net profit year-on-year, and an increase of 42% in revenues year-on-year. ADNOC L&S had a record-breaking IPO in 2023 that was 163 times oversubscribed, making it the most in-demand IPO worldwide at the time of listing, and the second largest IPO in the MENA region 2023. Since listing, ADNOC L&S’ share price has appreciated more than 100%. This is the latest in a series of successful M&A deals undertaken by the company since its IPO.

    ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is a global energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi. Through its three business units; integrated logistics, shipping and marine services, ADNOC L&S serves more than 100 customers in over 50 countries.

    Established in 2007 and operating in 15 cities across five continents, Navig8 is a fully integrated provider of shipping management services.

Другие новости по темам: Navig8, ADNOC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 3

18:00 European Commission launches new mechanism to boost hydrogen market
17:04 ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8
16:58 Union Maritime works with BAR Technologies to deploy wind propulsion on a total of 34 newbuild vessels
16:24 LR award new ammonia vessel design approval in principle
15:25 ABS 2024 Outlook highlights active shift in fleet composition toward more sustainable fuel alternatives
13:20 World Shipping Council welcomes new IMO regulations on mandatory reporting for containers lost at sea
12:56 Wartsila partners with Gas and Heat and RINA for new ammonia fueled bunkering vessel
12:25 Unifeeder launches ‘greenbox’ to support customers lower scope 3 emissions
10:48 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edition 3.0)”
10:13 OTESAT_MARITEL receives Type Approval certificates from Bureau Veritas for cybersecurity solutions

2024 June 2

15:44 Prosafe to provide gangway connected operations to support a project off the coast of Western Australia
14:08 Alternative fuels research project to assess 'actual' impact on ship performance
12:33 Panama Canal increases vessel draft to 45 feet ahead of schedule and before rainy season arrives
10:27 FMC: Compromise agreements yield over $2.3 million in penalties and changes to business practices

2024 June 1

14:33 Saipem strengthens its E&C fleet with bareboat charter of latest generation heavy lift pipelay vessel
12:11 Adani Ports signs 30-year concession to operate CT2 at Dar es Salaam Port
11:28 Singapore has seen a significant increase in vessel arrivals in Jan-Apr 2024
10:57 ONEX Shipyards joins Green Award Foundation to provide incentives to frontrunner shipping companies
09:53 Russia to supply up to 70 million tonnes of grain to global markets in 2024, official says

2024 May 31

18:06 Fratelli Cosulich Group celebrates the new vessel "Marta Cosulich"
17:36 Eight investment schemes submit an EoI for the acquisition of a majority stake in the share capital of the Lavrio Port Authority
17:12 Fairchem Pathfinder completes its inaugural LNG bunkering operation in Singapore
16:41 Fortescue plans to order five very large ammonia carriers
16:25 Antong acquires Sinotrans Container Lines and China Merchants RoRo Transportation from China Merchants Energy Shipping Company
15:42 SWS and X-Press Feeders sign contract for four 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled boxships
15:23 Avenir LNG launches ship-to- ship LNG bunker supply in the port of Lubeck
14:42 PSA Singapore and PIL successfully trial a low-carbon end-to-end shipment
14:12 China's container throughput at its ports rose 9 percent year on year in Jan-Apr 2024
13:44 Swedbank sets climate target for shipping portfolio
12:49 Ship traffic to resume in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after brief suspension
12:23 Global schedule reliability drops back to January 2024 levels
11:59 ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign JDP to advance 3D printing
10:48 AD Ports Group and Economic Development Board of Madagascar sign MoU
10:27 Metrans expands terminal area in Dunajská Streda
09:58 DNV validates Norsepower’s new EEDI/EEXI calculation method

2024 May 30

18:06 RINA unveils Strategic Plan to reach 2 billion euros by 2030
17:21 Seaspan Shipyards unveils digital model of Canada’s heavy Polar Icebreaker
17:10 “K” Line announces delivery of a Capesize Bulk Carrier fueled by LNG "CAPE HAYATE" for JFE Steel Corporation
16:40 KOMIPO and Vitol extend long term LNG supply contract
16:02 HD HHI to build naval MRO service base in Philippines
15:58 Danaos adds four more vessels to its order book
15:25 Saudi Aramco to reportedly sell $10 billion to $20 billion worth of shares in new offering
14:43 Subsea7 awarded ‘super-major’ contract offshore Brazil
14:13 TECO 2030’s fuel cell runs at 100% power capacity in test bed
13:42 Platform ship Marechal Duque de Caxias arrives in Brazil on its way to the pre-salt layer
13:17 First shore power for seagoing vessels arrives at Antwerp Euroterminal
12:44 EU sets higher tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain products
12:21 Sea-Intelligence: Brexit leads to 24% ETS North Atlantic savings
12:08 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 22, 2024
11:51 Cargotec starts the sales process of MacGregor
11:24 NYK and CMLNG jointly establish a ship-management company for LNG carriers "OPearl"
09:56 LR and REGENT partner on certification for all-electric seaglider

2024 May 29

18:00 Kongsberg Discovery completes an underwater demonstration of an autonomous underwater vehicle for the US Navy
17:07 CMA CGM Symi receives LNG from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge
16:47 ABS-classed SOV ECO EDISON launched
16:21 Brittany Ferries, Wartsila and Incat partner on zero-emissions ferry project
15:37 Huisman to deliver deepwater Knuckle Boom Crane for Coastal International Marine
15:13 Wintershall Dea installs template on Dvalin North field
14:55 Hyundai Glovis orders six dual-fuel LNG car carriers in China
14:22 IMO Member States call for an immediate end to ongoing attacks on ships and seafarers transiting through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
13:42 USCG Guidance on the use of power-limiting devices to ensure safe navigation
13:22 U.S. biodiesel imports have doubled since 2022 due to low prices in Europe
12:41 MAN Cryo to design hydrogen supply for net-zero Norwegian ferries
12:21 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to ensure operational reliability for two Japanese ferries
11:35 Alfa Laval introduces PureBallast 3 Ultra ballast water management system
11:10 Van Oord wins contract for Nordseecluster offshore wind project
10:40 Greek shipowners could face €1bn EU ETS costs
10:02 The Panama Canal expects up to 32 ships to cross daily as of June 1st
09:48 Marine fuel cells better suited for auxiliary power than propulsion – MMMCZCS

2024 May 28

18:02 Boluda Towage acquires British company SMS Towage