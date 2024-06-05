2024 June 5 17:23

Fincantieri signs an agreement with iGenius to establish a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform

Fincantieri, one of the world's leading groups in high-complexity shipbuilding, has signed an agreement with iGenius, an Italian scale-up active in the field of research and development of Generative Artificial Intelligence technologies, aimed at establishing a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform.



The collaboration, which aims to combine iGenius' experience in the development and creation of AI models with Fincantieri's know-how as a systems integrator in all value-added sectors of the shipbuilding industry, will be developed through the identification of practical applications in both the civil and defense sectors, starting with support for the analysis of data acquired by Fincantieri's Omega 360 radar.



This operation is part of the Artificial Intelligence development plan that Fincantieri is pursuing with the aim of strengthening its control of a technology with high development potential, evaluating solutions capable of improving the performance, safety and efficiency of its products and processes.



iGenius is the 100% Italian company founded in 2016 by Uljan Sharka, who is also its CEO, specialising in the development of business intelligence platforms based on Generative Artificial Intelligence, capable of simplifying access to data using natural language through a customised professional configuration built on the needs of the end user.