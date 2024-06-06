  The version for the print
  Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

    QatarEnergy selects CPC as NFE partner, signs SPA for 4 MTPA of LNG for 27 years

    QatarEnergy will transfer to CPC a 5% interest in the equivalent of one NFE train with a capacity of eight MTPA

    QatarEnergy says it has signed definitive agreements with CPC Corporation, Taiwan (CPC) covering the long-term supply of LNG to CPC and partnership in the North Field East LNG expansion project (NFE).

    The two parties signed an LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the delivery of four million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from the NFE project to CPC over a period of 27 years.

    The two sides also signed a share sale and purchase agreement pursuant to which QatarEnergy will transfer to CPC a 5% interest in the equivalent of one NFE train with a capacity of eight MTPA. This transfer will see CPC become a partner in the NFE project without affecting the participating interests of any of the other shareholders in the project.

    The agreements were signed by His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Mr. Shun-Chin Lee, the Chairman of CPC Corporation, Taiwan during a special ceremony held at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha and attended by senior executives from both companies.

    His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi welcomed CPC as a valuable partner in the NFE project and said: “We look forward to further enhancing our relationship with CPC, which extends for over three decades, and to further demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our customers and partners around the world.”

    H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the teams from CPC and QatarEnergy for their hard work and dedication to conclude the agreements.

    On his part, Mr. Shun-Chin Lee said: “QatarEnergy, the world’s leading LNG player, has been playing an important role in ensuring Taiwan’s domestic gas market over the past decades. CPC’s acquired equity in the NFE project and this new LNG SPA will further strengthen the cooperative relationship between our two companies.”

    The NFE project is part of the overall North Field LNG expansion program that also includes the North Field South and North Field West projects, which together will raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from the current 77 MTPA to 142 MTPA in 2030.​

 News for a day...
2024 June 6

13:22 Samsung is preparing to start work on a second LNG platform for Mozambique
13:11 IHC Mining to build new machine for Arab Potash Company
12:14 DOF Group awarded long-term contract for IMR services by Equinor
11:43 Vestas receives a 124 MW order in Lithuania
11:41 SIRC and Hellenic Environmental Centre sign MoU to strengthen SIRC's commitment to sustainability in marine management practices
11:39 Basco Port dredging wraps up
10:37 Cepsa launches Cepsa Light Up, its new startup accelerator aimed at driving the energy transition
09:51 QatarEnergy selects CPC as NFE partner, signs SPA for 4 MTPA of LNG for 27 years

2024 June 5

18:02 ABS Wavesight announces major developments for My Digital Fleet software
17:43 HAROPA PORT deepens collaboration with Vedettes de Paris to promote the greening of the Paris river fleet
17:23 Fincantieri signs an agreement with iGenius to establish a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform
16:55 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Capital Gas Ship Management secure LR approval in principle for 40,000 cbm LCO2 carrier
15:34 Equinor solidifies New York offtake contract for Empire Wind 1
14:44 Wartsila solutions to minimise emissions of two new CMA CGM ferries
14:23 DEME named the new fallpipe vessel ‘Yellowstone’ in Zeebrugge, Belgium
13:49 TotalEnergies increases LNG deliveries to Asia with two new medium and long-term contracts
13:24 Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines
12:59 Greece and France sign declaration of intent for cooperation in the maritime sector
11:20 Hagland Shipping orders 4 environmental friendly newbuilds
10:40 KNOC signs drillship contract with Norway-based Seadrill
10:10 CHI (Shanghai) holds a naming ceremony for Yinson Bergenia Production B.V's VLCC conversion FPSO Maria Quiteria project
09:48 Zero-carbon fuel supply crucial to meeting GHG targets says ClassNK

2024 June 4

18:00 LR approves HD Hyundai Mipo & HD KSOE design for ammonia fuel-cell 1,300 TEU Class feeder ship
17:37 Diamond Line and Tarros announce new weekly PAE service between Egypt, Greece with Algeria
17:25 LR and Guangzhou Shipyard International ink JDP for world’s largest ammonia carrier
17:19 HD Hyundai to develop AI technology for ships
16:47 New offshore ROV and subsea services company FreeStar acquires vessel and starts operations
15:06 Russia set to boost its seaports capacity by 232 million tonnes per year in 2025-2030, official says
14:24 AltaGas and Vopak reach positive final investment decision on Ridley Island Energy Export Facility
12:24 FPSO vessel arrives at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 LNG development off Mauritania and Senegal
11:48 Maersk faces significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean
10:55 SOHAR Port becomes one of the first ports in the Middle East ever to use biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations
10:18 Stena Line reports significant reductions in fuel consumption thanks to the strategic use of AI

2024 June 3

18:00 European Commission launches new mechanism to boost hydrogen market
17:04 ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8
16:58 Union Maritime works with BAR Technologies to deploy wind propulsion on a total of 34 newbuild vessels
16:24 LR award new ammonia vessel design approval in principle
15:25 ABS 2024 Outlook highlights active shift in fleet composition toward more sustainable fuel alternatives
13:20 World Shipping Council welcomes new IMO regulations on mandatory reporting for containers lost at sea
12:56 Wartsila partners with Gas and Heat and RINA for new ammonia fueled bunkering vessel
12:25 Unifeeder launches ‘greenbox’ to support customers lower scope 3 emissions
10:48 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edition 3.0)”
10:13 OTESAT_MARITEL receives Type Approval certificates from Bureau Veritas for cybersecurity solutions

2024 June 2

15:44 Prosafe to provide gangway connected operations to support a project off the coast of Western Australia
14:08 Alternative fuels research project to assess 'actual' impact on ship performance
12:33 Panama Canal increases vessel draft to 45 feet ahead of schedule and before rainy season arrives
10:27 FMC: Compromise agreements yield over $2.3 million in penalties and changes to business practices

2024 June 1

14:33 Saipem strengthens its E&C fleet with bareboat charter of latest generation heavy lift pipelay vessel
12:11 Adani Ports signs 30-year concession to operate CT2 at Dar es Salaam Port
11:28 Singapore has seen a significant increase in vessel arrivals in Jan-Apr 2024
10:57 ONEX Shipyards joins Green Award Foundation to provide incentives to frontrunner shipping companies
09:53 Russia to supply up to 70 million tonnes of grain to global markets in 2024, official says

2024 May 31

18:06 Fratelli Cosulich Group celebrates the new vessel "Marta Cosulich"
17:36 Eight investment schemes submit an EoI for the acquisition of a majority stake in the share capital of the Lavrio Port Authority
17:12 Fairchem Pathfinder completes its inaugural LNG bunkering operation in Singapore
16:41 Fortescue plans to order five very large ammonia carriers
16:25 Antong acquires Sinotrans Container Lines and China Merchants RoRo Transportation from China Merchants Energy Shipping Company
15:42 SWS and X-Press Feeders sign contract for four 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled boxships
15:23 Avenir LNG launches ship-to- ship LNG bunker supply in the port of Lubeck
14:42 PSA Singapore and PIL successfully trial a low-carbon end-to-end shipment
14:12 China's container throughput at its ports rose 9 percent year on year in Jan-Apr 2024
13:44 Swedbank sets climate target for shipping portfolio
12:49 Ship traffic to resume in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after brief suspension
12:23 Global schedule reliability drops back to January 2024 levels
11:59 ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign JDP to advance 3D printing
10:48 AD Ports Group and Economic Development Board of Madagascar sign MoU
10:27 Metrans expands terminal area in Dunajská Streda
09:58 DNV validates Norsepower’s new EEDI/EEXI calculation method

2024 May 30

18:06 RINA unveils Strategic Plan to reach 2 billion euros by 2030
17:21 Seaspan Shipyards unveils digital model of Canada’s heavy Polar Icebreaker