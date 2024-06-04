2024 June 4 17:37

Diamond Line and Tarros announce new weekly PAE service between Egypt, Greece with Algeria

Diamond Line, COSCO SHIPPING Europe’s short-sea and feeder carrier, and Tarros Group are starting a new fast short-sea service from Alexandria, Egypt and Piraeus, Greece to Algiers, Algeria, and vice versa from June 2024, according to COSCO's release. The joint weekly service is based on two 1.000 TEU vessels: MV Contship Ivy, the first vessel of the new PAE weekly service is expected to depart from Alexandria on 28th June and scheduled to arrive in Algiers on 4th July.



The rotation of PAE service is as follows: Alexandria, El Dhekelia (ACCHCO) – Piraeus PCT – Algiers – Alexandria, El Dhekelia (ACCHCO)



Diamond Line GmbH has been established in 2019 as a domestic Feeder and Shortsea carrier for Europe and the Mediterranean. The company with its registered office in Hamburg is a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Europe) GmbH. During past years, Diamond Line built up a solid network in the area taking advantage of the large agency Network of COSCO SHIPPING Lines. In 2023, Diamond Line has been accredited as an AEO certified company by German customs. The company operates 25 vessels in Europe with Piraeus as its centrepiece. Apart from multiple feeder services in North Europe and the Mediterranean, which connect the major European hub ports, Diamond Line operates the large interregional short-sea services NET and NET2 with vessels of up to 8500 TEU capacity. This sophisticated and versatile network allows Diamond Line to offer a top-notch service to its clients with full focus on fast transit times and stable service quality.



COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH is the regional management company of the China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation in the European Region. The predecessor of this company, formerly known as 'COSCO Europe GmbH', was the representative office of COSCO in Hamburg and registered and founded on February 15th, 1989, by the original COSCO Group in Hamburg, Germany. It was the first regional management company set up overseas by the COSCO Group.

The company's business administration extends from Europe to North Africa, the Mediterranean and the region along the Black Sea, covering 64 countries in total. The scope of business comprises container transportation, break bulk cargo transportation, logistics services, terminal operations, ship technical services and ship fuel supply, etc. The company has 15 daughter companies in 12 countries, of which some are wholly owned and some are joint-venture companies. They are located in China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Turkey, Romania, Greece and Egypt.



China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as COSCO SHIPPING Group or the Group) is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).

As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.



