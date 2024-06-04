  The version for the print
  2024 June 4 17:25

    LR and Guangzhou Shipyard International ink JDP for world’s largest ammonia carrier

    Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) have signed a joint development project (JDP) for the design of the world’s largest VLAC (Very Large Ammonia Carrier) with a carrying capacity of 100,000 cbm, according to LR's release.

    The vessel will feature an independent IMO type B tank for the safe storage of ammonia which is expected to optimise the vessel’s operational efficiency.

    The design was assessed according to LR’s Structural Design Assessment & prescriptive analysis and, as part of the JDP, LR provided GSI with its support as a trusted adviser during discussions about ammonia fuel applications and future gas ship developments, building upon this unique vessel design.

