2024 June 4 17:25

LR and Guangzhou Shipyard International ink JDP for world’s largest ammonia carrier

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) have signed a joint development project (JDP) for the design of the world’s largest VLAC (Very Large Ammonia Carrier) with a carrying capacity of 100,000 cbm, according to LR's release.

The vessel will feature an independent IMO type B tank for the safe storage of ammonia which is expected to optimise the vessel’s operational efficiency.

The design was assessed according to LR’s Structural Design Assessment & prescriptive analysis and, as part of the JDP, LR provided GSI with its support as a trusted adviser during discussions about ammonia fuel applications and future gas ship developments, building upon this unique vessel design.