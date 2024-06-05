2024 June 5 16:55

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Capital Gas Ship Management secure LR approval in principle for 40,000 cbm LCO2 carrier

HD HHI and Capital Gas Ship Management have received approval in principle for a 40,000 cbm LCO₂ carrier from Lloyd’s Register, developed following a joint development project between the parties, according to LR's release.

The vessel has been designed to support the growing CO₂ value chain with the growing importance of solutions such as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) to the energy transition and to meet the ambition of the Paris Agreement to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The JDP focused on exploring and establishing the operational profile of LCO₂ carriers along with the design suitability and feasibility of the vessels. LR’s role during the project was to assess the vessel's operational profile using its Risk Based Certification (RBC-1) process.

The project builds on the strong working relationship between the JDP partners, for the construction of four 22,000 cbm low-pressure LCO₂ carriers equipped with IMO Type C storage tanks and a state-of-the-art cargo handling system able to accommodate CO₂ (Carbon), NH₃ (ammonia), and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).



