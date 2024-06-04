2024 June 4 17:19

HD Hyundai to develop AI technology for ships

HD Hyundai has partnered with global leaders in the maritime classification and registration sectors to develop a new structure for ships by removing blind spots on vessels, the Korean shipbuilding conglomerate said Tuesday, according to The Korea Herald.

For the development of AI technology, HD Hyundai signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Bureau of Shipping and the Liberian Registry at Posidonia 2024, one of the world’s largest shipping exhibitions, held in Athens, Greece this week. About 2,000 companies from 77 countries are taking part in this year’s event.

The new ship structure, which HD Hyundai will work to develop, is expected to feature systems that would film blind spots in a ship and visualize them with AI technology. According to the shipbuilder, this would maximize efficiency as it would allow for more loads regardless of the cockpit’s height.

Under the MOU, the American Bureau of Shipping and Liberian Registry will co-develop proposals for revising regulations that would fit the new ship structure HD Hyundai looks to craft. HD Hyundai said it expects to secure an edge in the AI-based shipbuilding sector and commercialization of the new technology.



HD Hyundai has set up a booth at the exhibition, displaying miniatures of the methanol dual-fuel very large crude carrier, container ship and futuristic liquefied natural gas carrier as well as the shipbuilder’s next-generation low-carbon fuel technology.

HD Hyundai said it will receive a series of approvals in principle for the ammonia-fueled carrier applied with zero carbon propulsion systems and the petrochemical carriers and containers equipped with the AI safety package technology at this year’s Posidonia.