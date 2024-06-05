2024 June 5 18:02

ABS Wavesight announces major developments for My Digital Fleet software

Real-time, data-driven insights supporting regulatory compliance, improving fleet efficiency, reducing operational costs and meeting fleet decarbonization goals are key benefits of ABS Wavesight My Digital Fleet (MDF) software that were unveiled during Posidonia. MDF introduces groundbreaking features aimed at empowering maritime operators to optimize performance, improve energy efficiency and streamline compliance with decarbonization requirements from both the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union.



One of the standout features of MDF is its EU ETS compliance support, enabling users to accurately track CO2 emissions by vessel and across entire fleets. This functionality provides invaluable assistance in meeting regulatory requirements and facilitates more precise reporting of EU allowances, driving accuracy for commercial use and seamless compliance with emissions regulations.



The redesigned My Digital Fleet also boasts advanced vessel performance monitoring capabilities, offering unparalleled insights into the impact of hull and propeller condition on propulsion efficiency. By leveraging this powerful tool, operators can gain a comprehensive understanding of fuel usage and wastage, facilitating collaboration between performance and technical teams to optimize vessel conditions. Furthermore, with the integration of dynamic vessel performance models, real-time adjustments to operational conditions can be made, enabling increased power/engine efficiency and reduced fuel overconsumption.

In addition to performance monitoring, new vessel data monitoring capabilities establish a foundation for monitoring and evaluating the quality of data generated by vessels across an organization's fleet. Providing a visual representation of vessel data types and flagging potential issues, this innovative tool offers actionable feedback to enhance data quality at its source.

MDF also introduces a new intuitive interface, featuring an efficient yet robust design to facilitate easy adoption with a focus on providing an instinctive user experience. Moreover, with a new, modernized architecture, MDF offers enhanced connectivity across the ABS Wavesight product portfolio and third-party applications, improved reliability and reduced cost of ownership with true SaaS infrastructure, and top-of-the-line security with SOC2 Type I and Type II and ISO27001 certifications.

