2024 June 6 11:43

Vestas receives a 124 MW order in Lithuania

Turbine delivery and commissioning is expected in early 2026



Vestas says it has received a 124 MW order for a wind energy project in Telsiai in Lithuania. Vestas will deliver 20 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. The order was placed by Utilitas Wind and Latvenergo AS.



Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines throughout their life cycle under an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.



Utilitas Wind and Latvenergo AS have signed an agreement for Latvenergo AS to build, own and operate the wind project.



“We are proud to work on our third project with Utilitas Wind across the three Baltic states and we now look forward to the installation phase and to execute on our long-term service commitment.”, says Jens Pinderup, Vice President Sales Eastern Europe at Vestas. “We are pleased that the competitiveness of our EnVentus platform, allows our key partners to continue their journey towards energy independence in the Baltic region. Congratulations to Utilitas Wind and Latvenergo AS to their contract of construction and operation of the wind turbine project. We are confident that the Vestas turbines will deliver the planned annual output for the region.”



Chairman of the Management Board of Latvenergo AS Mārtiņš Čakste: “We are delighted to have Vestas involved in our project, one of the industry’s leading brands that we have known since we installed our first WPP turbines in Ainaži in the mid-1990s. We share the same values, as both Latvenergo and Vestas work with the conviction that sustainability is the guiding principle of responsible business.”



“The need for new renewable energy capacity is significant across the region. Wind energy has great potential in the Baltic region and is equally important for achieving climate goals and ensuring energy security. We have already started the construction work and plan to have the wind farm ready for the production of electricity by the first quarter of 2026,” said CEO of Utilitas Wind Rene Tammist.



Turbine delivery and commissioning is expected in early 2026.