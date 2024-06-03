2024 June 3 16:58

Union Maritime works with BAR Technologies to deploy wind propulsion on a total of 34 newbuild vessels

Union Maritime is working with BAR Technologies, the supplier of WindWings – an industry-leading rigid sail technology that uses wind propulsion to deliver average daily savings of 1.5 tonnes of fuel per wing and tonnes of CO2 per wing on typical global routes.

Wind propulsion will be deployed on a total of 34 Union Maritime newbuild vessels, including 14 LR2s, 12 chemical tankers, and 8 MRs.

As deploying this new technology on its ships, Union Maritime is also working with BAR Technologies’ shareholders on a significant strategic equity investment into the company, reflecting the companies’ long-term commitment and strategic alignment. That process is in its final stages and reflects Union Maritime’s deep commitment both to good corporate citizenship – it intends to continue to lead the way on efficient environmental shipping – and to WindWing technology and its central role in global shipping. Further announcements will be made in the near future.

Wind propulsion is the central feature of Union Maritime’s wider environmental initiatives: the company is also deploying dual-fuel LNG engines on up to 8 LR2s, working with BAR Technologies on its transformational AeroBridge superstructure which provide further efficiency and crew comfort, as well as various other technologies.