2024 June 6 10:37

Cepsa launches Cepsa Light Up, its new startup accelerator aimed at driving the energy transition

Cepsa will determine which startups and technologies it will invest in and which ones will be able to develop their projects

As part of its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Cepsa has launched its startup accelerator, Cepsa Light Up, an initiative aimed at fostering the development of emerging technologies geared towards facilitating the energy transition. With this project, the company aims to position itself at the forefront of the energy sector and address the challenges in its business lines, such as the production of sustainable energies based on green molecules, sustainable mobility, innovative solutions in circular economy, renewable energy storage, and the chemical industry, among others.



Cepsa will work to ensure that entrepreneurs receive the support needed to transform their innovative ideas into viable commercial solutions. After a selection and evaluation process, Cepsa will determine which startups and technologies it will invest in and which ones will be able to develop their projects at Cepsa's Innovation Center in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). In this space, solutions can be tested in open collaborative environments and through co-creation, using agile methodologies and real-scale testing, enabling subsequent application in the company's businesses.



Belén Linares, Director of Innovation at Cepsa, said: "Innovation and co-creation are two fundamental drivers to accelerate the company's transformation in line with our Positive Motion strategy. Through this initiative, we aim to drive the technological development of startups and collaborate in creating scalable and sustainable solutions for the energy sector." With Cepsa Light Up we will be an active part of the development process of these companies, sharing our mentoring services, financial resources, and the commercial structure of a large company with experience in the sector and financial stability."



Cepsa's Director of Innovation will present the project this afternoon at the South Summit, the annual flagship event for the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem, taking place this week in Madrid.



To develop this accelerator, Cepsa has established a governance structure that ensures the participation of all areas and businesses of the company to support strategic alignment and the viability of opportunities.



A pioneering commitment to clean tech, deep science, and deep tech

Cepsa, having already analyzed over 500 startups and aiming to establish an active ecosystem of partnerships with over 100 innovative agents within two years, is currently evaluating around 40 opportunities.



Cepsa Light Up will focus on the clean tech, deep science, and deep tech sectors to advance the company's production of green hydrogen, biofuels, sustainable mobility, and digitalization, while also contributing to driving economic growth. They are technologies that emerge from technological and scientific environments, providing disruptive and innovative solutions in the industrial realm, being key elements in fostering Europe's energy autonomy.



Furthermore, in the field of digitalization, work will be carried out taking into account the dual transition, digital and energy, to design solutions that promote sustainability and have the lowest associated carbon footprint.



The company is focused on establishing partnerships to reinforce its energy transition strategy with a green digital approach. In this area, Cepsa is promoting the democratization of data to serve people and extract its maximum value, thanks to technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, it is committed to building digital solutions that are sustainable from their design phase (Green By Digital), enabling measurement and progress towards carbon neutrality (Green in Digital), as well as promoting decarbonization among its employees and customers, with an enhanced user experience.