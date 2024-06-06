2024 June 6 13:11

IHC Mining to build new machine for Arab Potash Company

IHC Mining has secured a new contract to build and supply a salt harvester for Arab Potash Company (APC). This specialised floating pontoon will be used for harvesting carnallite (potassium salt) in the Dead Sea in Jordan, Dredging Today reported.



“This innovative machine will be equipped with four tracks, with the track suspension and steering system optimised for reliability and easy maintenance, ensuring minimal downtime for our client,” said the company.



In addition, the salt harvester will be fully electric, thus contributing to a smaller carbon footprint and allowing APC to operate in a more sustainable way.



Equipped with a 2.1 km long floating pipeline for efficient salt transportation, it will also include a day accommodation with an operator cabin and a sunroof covering the full length of the harvester – which will provide the staff with a nice working environment.