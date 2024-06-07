2024 June 7 15:02

IADC to host its five-day Dredging & Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi, Nov 2024

International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will this fall organize its 5-day Dredging and Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi (UAE) from 18-22 November 2024, Dredging Today reports.



Since 1993, IADC has provided a five-day-long seminar especially developed for professionals in dredging-related industries.



In addition to basic dredging methods, new equipment and state-of-the-art techniques are explained through the seminar’s program.



Spanning five days, the program addresses the following specified topics during lectures and workshops: