  2024 June 7

    IADC to host its five-day Dredging & Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi, Nov 2024

    International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will this fall organize its 5-day Dredging and Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi (UAE) from 18-22 November 2024, Dredging Today reports.

    Since 1993, IADC has provided a five-day-long seminar especially developed for professionals in dredging-related industries.

    In addition to basic dredging methods, new equipment and state-of-the-art techniques are explained through the seminar’s program.

    Spanning five days, the program addresses the following specified topics during lectures and workshops:

    • overview of the dredging market and the development of new ports and maintenance of existing ports;
    • project phasing (identification, investigation, feasibility studies, design, construction, and maintenance);
    • descriptions of types of dredging equipment and boundary conditions for their use;
    • state-of-the-art dredging and reclamation techniques including environmental measures;
    • site and soil investigations, designing and estimating from the contractor’s view;
    • costing of projects and types of contracts such as charter, unit rates, lump sum and risk-sharing agreements;
    • design and measurement of dredging and reclamation works;
    • early contractor involvement.
2024 June 7

15:05 PGS commences depth reprocessing of Côte d’Ivoire 2D data
15:02 IADC to host its five-day Dredging & Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi, Nov 2024
14:21 Trafigura posts H1, 2024 net profit of $1.5 bn
13:39 BOEM finalizes EA review of potential offshore wind lease activities in the Central Atlantic
12:16 Vard contracted to build one advanced stern trawler for Havbryn AS
11:37 ABS supports innovative LH2 containment system project
10:55 KR and HD Hyundai sign business agreement for pilot project of cloud-based next-generation smart ship solution
10:41 Alternative fuels and seafarer upskilling dominate discussions at Greener Shipping Summit 2024
09:52 ABS issues AIP to HD Hyundai Mipo for a cutting-edge, ammonia-powered MR tanker

2024 June 6

18:17 Aker Solutions secures long-term brownfield and modification frame agreement with Azule Energy
17:49 Jumbo Offshore wraps up monopile removal works in Taiwan
17:35 Equinor: The speed and scale of the energy transition must increase in order to reach the 1.5-degree ambition
17:04 ABS issues AIP to VLAC design from SHI
16:37 Palfinger Marine selected to supply major equipment package for third Prysmian calbe laying vessel
16:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives additional order for 2 Units of LNG FGSS
15:39 WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding join forces for ammonia-fuelled tanker design
15:08 Hanwha Ocean launches Cadeler’s first M-Class mega jack-up
14:52 Hungary to buy 5% stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field
14:19 North Star secures further debt investment to become the leading player in Europe’s offshore wind sector
13:22 Samsung is preparing to start work on a second LNG platform for Mozambique
13:11 IHC Mining to build new machine for Arab Potash Company
12:14 DOF Group awarded long-term contract for IMR services by Equinor
11:43 Vestas receives a 124 MW order in Lithuania
11:41 SIRC and Hellenic Environmental Centre sign MoU to strengthen SIRC's commitment to sustainability in marine management practices
11:39 Basco Port dredging wraps up
10:37 Cepsa launches Cepsa Light Up, its new startup accelerator aimed at driving the energy transition
09:51 QatarEnergy selects CPC as NFE partner, signs SPA for 4 MTPA of LNG for 27 years

2024 June 5

18:02 ABS Wavesight announces major developments for My Digital Fleet software
17:43 HAROPA PORT deepens collaboration with Vedettes de Paris to promote the greening of the Paris river fleet
17:23 Fincantieri signs an agreement with iGenius to establish a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform
16:55 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Capital Gas Ship Management secure LR approval in principle for 40,000 cbm LCO2 carrier
15:34 Equinor solidifies New York offtake contract for Empire Wind 1
14:44 Wartsila solutions to minimise emissions of two new CMA CGM ferries
14:23 DEME named the new fallpipe vessel ‘Yellowstone’ in Zeebrugge, Belgium
13:49 TotalEnergies increases LNG deliveries to Asia with two new medium and long-term contracts
13:24 Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines
12:59 Greece and France sign declaration of intent for cooperation in the maritime sector
11:20 Hagland Shipping orders 4 environmental friendly newbuilds
10:40 KNOC signs drillship contract with Norway-based Seadrill
10:10 CHI (Shanghai) holds a naming ceremony for Yinson Bergenia Production B.V's VLCC conversion FPSO Maria Quiteria project
09:48 Zero-carbon fuel supply crucial to meeting GHG targets says ClassNK

2024 June 4

18:00 LR approves HD Hyundai Mipo & HD KSOE design for ammonia fuel-cell 1,300 TEU Class feeder ship
17:37 Diamond Line and Tarros announce new weekly PAE service between Egypt, Greece with Algeria
17:25 LR and Guangzhou Shipyard International ink JDP for world’s largest ammonia carrier
17:19 HD Hyundai to develop AI technology for ships
16:47 New offshore ROV and subsea services company FreeStar acquires vessel and starts operations
15:06 Russia set to boost its seaports capacity by 232 million tonnes per year in 2025-2030, official says
14:24 AltaGas and Vopak reach positive final investment decision on Ridley Island Energy Export Facility
12:24 FPSO vessel arrives at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 LNG development off Mauritania and Senegal
11:48 Maersk faces significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean
10:55 SOHAR Port becomes one of the first ports in the Middle East ever to use biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations
10:18 Stena Line reports significant reductions in fuel consumption thanks to the strategic use of AI

2024 June 3

18:00 European Commission launches new mechanism to boost hydrogen market
17:04 ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8
16:58 Union Maritime works with BAR Technologies to deploy wind propulsion on a total of 34 newbuild vessels
16:24 LR award new ammonia vessel design approval in principle
15:25 ABS 2024 Outlook highlights active shift in fleet composition toward more sustainable fuel alternatives
13:20 World Shipping Council welcomes new IMO regulations on mandatory reporting for containers lost at sea
12:56 Wartsila partners with Gas and Heat and RINA for new ammonia fueled bunkering vessel
12:25 Unifeeder launches ‘greenbox’ to support customers lower scope 3 emissions
10:48 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edition 3.0)”
10:13 OTESAT_MARITEL receives Type Approval certificates from Bureau Veritas for cybersecurity solutions

2024 June 2

15:44 Prosafe to provide gangway connected operations to support a project off the coast of Western Australia
14:08 Alternative fuels research project to assess 'actual' impact on ship performance
12:33 Panama Canal increases vessel draft to 45 feet ahead of schedule and before rainy season arrives
10:27 FMC: Compromise agreements yield over $2.3 million in penalties and changes to business practices

2024 June 1

14:33 Saipem strengthens its E&C fleet with bareboat charter of latest generation heavy lift pipelay vessel
12:11 Adani Ports signs 30-year concession to operate CT2 at Dar es Salaam Port
11:28 Singapore has seen a significant increase in vessel arrivals in Jan-Apr 2024
10:57 ONEX Shipyards joins Green Award Foundation to provide incentives to frontrunner shipping companies