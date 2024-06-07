IADC to host its five-day Dredging & Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi, Nov 2024
International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will this fall organize its 5-day Dredging and Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi (UAE) from 18-22 November 2024, Dredging Today reports.
Since 1993, IADC has provided a five-day-long seminar especially developed for professionals in dredging-related industries.
In addition to basic dredging methods, new equipment and state-of-the-art techniques are explained through the seminar’s program.
Spanning five days, the program addresses the following specified topics during lectures and workshops:
- overview of the dredging market and the development of new ports and maintenance of existing ports;
- project phasing (identification, investigation, feasibility studies, design, construction, and maintenance);
- descriptions of types of dredging equipment and boundary conditions for their use;
- state-of-the-art dredging and reclamation techniques including environmental measures;
- site and soil investigations, designing and estimating from the contractor’s view;
- costing of projects and types of contracts such as charter, unit rates, lump sum and risk-sharing agreements;
- design and measurement of dredging and reclamation works;
- early contractor involvement.