2024 June 6 12:14

DOF Group awarded long-term contract for IMR services by Equinor

The work includes subsea operations covering IMR activities throughout Equinor's assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

DOF says it has been awarded a Very Large contract by Equinor for the delivery of Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) services for a duration up to 3 years firm + 3 annual options.



The work includes subsea operations covering IMR activities throughout Equinor's assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. DOF shall also deliver its full suite of project management, engineering, procurement and logistical solutions.



DOF shall deploy the purpose-built IMR vessel M/V REM Inspector, which shall be equipped with DOF's MHS (Module Handling System) and 3 ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicle). Offshore startup is tentatively planned to April 2025.



Mons S. Aase stated: “We are extremely proud to have secured a contract from Equinor to provide IMR activities. This is a substantial and important contract win for DOF, and a testament to the expertise, experience and capability of our team. We look forward to contributing to the success of Equinor, and working together in the years to come”.



Project preparations have already started, and DOF shall run the project from its Bergen, Norway office.