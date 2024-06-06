2024 June 6 17:49

Jumbo Offshore wraps up monopile removal works in Taiwan

Jumbo Offshore has completed the removal of two monopiles on the Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) Yunlin in Taiwan. The Jumbo Offshore crew reliably carried out the work, whilst deploying its DP2 Heavy Lift Crane Vessel Fairplayer from Europe to support the onsite operations, the Company said in its press release.



Jumbo Offshore was awarded the contract by Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. (YWPC) earlier this year for the removal of monopiles at the Yunlin OWF. The contract award represented an expansion of Jumbo Offshore’s existing scope, involving the transportation and installation (T&I) of the transition pieces.



Under the additional project scope, two monopiles, which previously suffered from a pile run during an earlier project phase, were to be removed. This involved underwater cutting of the monopiles into sections as well as recovery, transport and offloading of the sections.



The all-encompassing nature of the scope meant working with Jumbo’s dependable subcontractors. The Fairplayer was outfitted with an underwater abrasive cutting and lifting tool supplied by Claxton Engineering Services, as well as an ROV supplied by IKM subsea and survey equipment by Reach subsea. With these, the Fairplayer could remove the monopiles successfully. The individual sections were lifted into the vessel’s cargo hold for transportation to a local Taiwanese port and offloading to the quayside.



For the execution of the works, Jumbo Offshore provided a project management team and the engineering construction crew. From contract signature to successful completion of the works, it took just five months including sailing of the vessel from Europe to Taiwan.



Milad Sheikhi, Head of Sales and Business Acquisition at Jumbo Offshore, “Our dedicated team worked solidly to support our client throughout the project and remained flexible. Achieving what you set out to accomplish successfully and on time is rewarding for the team. Delivering a safe and reliable service as promised is, and always will be our core commitment as a T&I contractor for the Installation and Decommissioning of future offshore wind projects.”



Jochem Tacx, Package Manager at YWPC: “It was a pleasure to collaborate with Jumbo Offshore on this project. The close interaction of the project teams facilitated an efficient execution, within tight schedule and budget constraints. The hand-on project management approach in combination with the in-house technical expertise, resulted in a well-coordinated monopile removal campaign. We look forward to continue the close collaborations with Jumbo Offshore until also the other works scopes on the Yunlin OWF project have been completed.”



