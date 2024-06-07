2024 June 7 15:05

PGS commences depth reprocessing of Côte d’Ivoire 2D data

To provide better insight into the prospectivity of deepwater Côte d’Ivoire, PGS ASA has started the depth reprocessing of almost 8 000 line km of GeoStreamer and conventional 2D data, the Norway based company said in its media release.



Cretaceous Deepwater Potential Revealed in Open Acreage

In partnership with PetroCi and Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures, PGS is reprocessing 6 574 line km of conventional and 1 031 line km of GeoStreamer 2D, offshore Côte d’Ivoire.



The Côte d’Ivoire 2D PSDM reprocessing will provide improved depth imaging in the deepwater Ivorian and Tano Basins over unlicensed blocks. Located down-dip of the play opening Baleine and Calao fields (Eni), a modern broadband reprocessing flow will highlight the significant remaining potential of Cretaceous plays along the margin.



Through PSDM reprocessing, enhanced imaging of targets can be achieved with improved illumination of prospects. New modern broadband reprocessing results in seismic data rich in frequency content, with velocity model building enabling clearer imaging of turbidite channel and fan systems in structural and stratigraphic traps. AVO compliant prestack data will also help to reveal subtle depositional features, significantly derisking exploration. Final products are expected in Q1, 2025.