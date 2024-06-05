2024 June 5 14:23

DEME named the new fallpipe vessel ‘Yellowstone’ in Zeebrugge, Belgium

DEME named the new fallpipe vessel ‘Yellowstone’ in Zeebrugge, Belgium on 4 June, according to the company's release.

This summer ‘Yellowstone’ sets sail for the US to work on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

Fallpipe vessels specialise in ensuring precise rock placement on the seabed, which is essential for safeguarding subsea infrastructure such as pipelines and cables, stabilising offshore structures, and preparing the seabed for the construction of wind turbines and offshore platforms.

DEME already operates some of the most efficient and productive fallpipe vessels throughout the world, including 'Flintstone', 'Rollingstone', and ‘Seahorse’. These high-tech DP2 vessels guarantee pinpoint accuracy and exceptional levelling capabilities, even in water depths that exceed 2,000 metres.

‘Yellowstone’ is designed to ensure versatility and efficiency in subsea rock placement projects. It features a central vertical fallpipe that is capable of operating in water depths of 600-700 metres, along with a large inclined fallpipe which has been designed for shallower depths of 30- 50 metres. This configuration will enable precise rock placement activities near subsea structures, such as offshore wind turbine monopiles. With its exceptional loading capacity, ‘Yellowstone’ is particularly well-suited for projects requiring longer distances or transit times.

‘Yellowstone’ has a hybrid power plant with a 1 MWh Li-ion battery, making it possible to achieve significant fuel savings. It is also TIER III compliant, adhering to the strict international regulations set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to minimise nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from ship engines. US market 'Yellowstone' has a promising future with a full project pipeline, including the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the US, where DEME is installing 176 monopile foundations, three offshore substations, and subsea cables.

DEME is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, dredging & infra, environmental remediation, trenching and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting. The company can build on almost 150 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.