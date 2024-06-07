2024 June 7 18:03

Royal IHC secures yet another contract from Dutch Dredging for a custom-built 2,300 m3 TSHD

Baggerbedrijf de Boer - Dutch Dredging BV has awarded Royal IHC a contract for the design and construction of a custom-built trailing suction hopper dredger with a hopper capacity of 2,300 m3. The new trailing suction hopper dredger will be an upgrade of the LESSE, a trailing suction hopper dredger that was delivered by Royal IHC to Dutch Dredging in the year 2019. The new hopper meets the latest IMO Tier III - Euro Stage V environmental regulations.



Royal IHC has already built four custom-built vessels for Dutch Dredging. The LESSE, the most recently delivered dredger, proved to be a versatile trailing suction hopper dredger and a perfect fit for Dutch Dredging's international projects. The success of the LESSE, the growing need for fleet expansion and the ever more stringent emission requirements in project tenders have led Dutch Dredging to once again choose Royal IHC as a solid partner for the construction of an upgrade of the trailing suction hopper dredger LESSE.



Kees van de Graaf jr., Director of Dutch Dredging: “The LESSE is an ideal vessel for maintenance dredging. Thanks to its shallow draught in combination with state-of-the-art dredging technology, our professional crew can dredge optimally. This allows us to work reliably and be very competitive.”



The constructive collaboration between Dutch Dredging and Royal IHC is underlined by the order for this new trailing suction hopper dredger. Kees van de Graaf jr.: “The collaboration with Royal IHC is running smoothly and with our combined experience we are building a fine new addition to our fleet.”



“It is a textbook example of the best of both worlds coming together,' said Derk te Bokkel, CEO of Royal IHC. “Dutch Dredging's operational experience with the LESSE and Royal IHC's technical expertise formed the basis for design improvements and resulted in a successful upgrade of the LESSE.”