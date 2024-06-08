2024 June 8 12:23

U.S. Great Lakes ports: Iron ore trade down in May

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 5.4 million tons in May, a decrease of 3 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were 2.8 percent above the month’s 5-year average, Lake Carriers' Association said in its news release.



Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 14.4 million tons, an increase of 2.1 percent compared to the same point in 2023. Iron ore shipments were also 8.2 percent above their 5-year average for five months of the year.



Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.