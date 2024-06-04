2024 June 4 10:55

SOHAR Port becomes one of the first ports in the Middle East ever to use biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations

In line with global trends aimed at enhancing marine sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in collaboration with its strategic partners in Omani ports, is working towards developing strategic plans to transition to green mobility and achieve carbon neutrality in Oman by 2050. SOHAR Port has announced that it has become one of the first ports in the Middle East ever to use biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations. After receiving its first delivery of biofuel, the bunkering with B20 (a mixture of 80% diesel and 20% biofuel) which began as trial for Tug Sohar is now set to be extended to all tugboats at the port. SOHAR Port is pioneering the use of biofuel and plans to expand the project to include locomotives by next month. The port has also collaborated with tugboats operator Svitzer, biofuel supplier Wakud and bunker service provider Hormuz Marin.



Engineer Abdullah bin Ali Al Busaidi, an expert of the Zero Carbon Neutrality Team at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, highlighted that the Ministry is collaborating with the various government agencies on the 18 carbon laboratory initiatives.



Biofuel bunkering will contribute to decreasing the company’s greenhouse gas emissions towards an initial target of 17%, in line with Oman’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050. Biofuel is a renewable energy derived from organic materials, primarily plant and animal matter. In this project, biofuel is sourced from used cooking oil. An eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions when burned.



The project is part of SOHAR Port and Freezone’s mission to accelerate the transition to the circular economy thereby bolstering economic development in Oman. This includes the conservation of natural resources as a cornerstone to sustainable development, with a fundamental goal to use existing resources as much as feasible, aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s goal to achieve sustainable development and foster economic competitiveness.