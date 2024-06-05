2024 June 5 13:24

Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines

Cosco Shipping Holdings and Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) have agreed to upgrade the power system of four 16,180 TEU containerships under construction from single-coventional-fuel-powered to methanol dual-fuel powered with extended delivery period during November 2025 and June 2026, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The upgrading project will be beneficial to the vessel’s long-term compliance with the requirements of the relevant emission reduction policies and maintenance of a high environmental protection rating, which will help the company better comply with environmental protection laws and regulations and reduce compliance risks and operating costs.

In the first quarter, Cosco Shipping Holdings’ container shipping volume was 6m TEU, an increase of 10.53% year-on-year. The company currently operates 436 services worldwide.