2024 May 14 15:29

The Ports of Barcelona and Shanghai will work together on innovation and decarbonisation projects

The Port of Barcelona and the Port of Shanghai (the top port in global container traffic) signed an agreement to explore opportunities for collaboration in innovative projects to make it possible to exchange knowledge in the port, maritime and logistics fields, roll out innovative projects and decarbonise the sector, according to the Ports of Barcelona's release.



The agreement recalls that ports are the main nodes through which world trade passes and therefore they must work together to develop efficient and resilient port and maritime services that guarantee the functioning of their industries and economies of their hinterlands. To achieve this aim, both ports will foster the exchange of knowledge and experiences on topics such as innovation, standardisation of digital processes and the development of SMART ports. To the same end, the ports of Shanghai and Barcelona have agreed to share projects for the sustainability and decarbonisation of port activity.

This cooperation will take shape in various initiatives, including promoting joint training projects in specific subjects, particularly port management, digitalisation, reducing their carbon footprint and developing green corridors and security.

The agreement also recalls that Barcelona and Shanghai are currently the top cruise ports in Europe and Asia respectively, the former with considerable experience in managing this type of traffic and the latter with enormous potential for growth. The agreement therefore also provides for cooperation and the exchange of knowledge to develop the cruise industry under the highest standards of quality and sustainability.