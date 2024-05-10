2024 May 10 11:46

Med Marine selects Kongsberg Maritime thrusters for six stern-drive tugs for Tunisian port authority

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to supply azimuth thrusters to Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine to power six new stern-drive tugs for the Tunisian port authority OMMP.



The new tugs, of Robert Allan RAstar 2800 series design, will offer powerful and reliable performance for a range of towing and harbour operations in Tunisian ports.



Kongsberg Maritime will supply a pair of its US205 FP azimuth thrusters, to each of the six 28-metre vessels. The thrusters feature 2.8 metre, fixed pitch propellers which will deliver efficient operation and enhanced manoeuvrability, providing the tugs with a significant bollard pull of 60 tons.