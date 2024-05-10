  The version for the print
  Hydrotechnica

    Med Marine selects Kongsberg Maritime thrusters for six stern-drive tugs for Tunisian port authority

    The Robert Allan RAstar 2800 series design tugs will provide towing and harbour operations in Tunisian ports

    Kongsberg Maritime will supply a pair of its US205 FP azimuth thrusters for each of the 28-metre vessels, giving bollard pull of 60 tons per vessel

    Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to supply azimuth thrusters to Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine to power six new stern-drive tugs for the Tunisian port authority OMMP.

    The new tugs, of Robert Allan RAstar 2800 series design, will offer powerful and reliable performance for a range of towing and harbour operations in Tunisian ports.

    Kongsberg Maritime will supply a pair of its US205 FP azimuth thrusters, to each of the six 28-metre vessels. The thrusters feature 2.8 metre, fixed pitch propellers which will deliver efficient operation and enhanced manoeuvrability, providing the tugs with a significant bollard pull of 60 tons.

2024 May 10

