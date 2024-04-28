  The version for the print
  Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

    Opening of MARIN's Seven Oceans Simulator centre (SOSc) in the Netherlands slated for May 2024

    His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands will open the Seven Oceans Simulator centre (SOSc) of MARIN, the Maritime Research Institute of the Netherlands, on Tuesday morning, May 28, in Wageningen. With the new research facilities, MARIN wants to contribute to clean, smart and safe shipping and sustainable use of the ocean, the Institute said in a press release.

    The opening programme takes place in the Shallow Water Basin, one of MARIN's test facilities for ship models. Experts from the maritime research institute, the NL Coast Guard, Search & Rescue Institution KNRM and maritime service providers talk about shipping safety, about working in increasingly busy seas and about involving the crew in the design of new ships. After the opening ceremony, the King will be given a tour through the SOSc where MARIN simulates 'the sea of the future' in large spherical and moving simulators: an emission-free ship of the future running on hydrogen and with wind propulsion, a maintenance ship for offshore wind turbines with cranes and underwater drones and a new KNRM lifeboat. Finally, the King will speak with those involved in the development and realisation of the simulator centre and with MARIN's partners from the maritime sector.

    The new simulators are also used for research into the application of virtual reality techniques and the monitoring of unmanned ships. Crews can be trained at the simulator centre for maritime operations that are becoming increasingly complex as container ships become larger, maritime traffic increases and weather patterns become more unpredictable. All simulators can be linked together to simulate situations with multiple ships operating under difficult conditions at sea. MARIN uses nautical and hydrodynamic research to optimise ships, platforms, wind turbines and ports and works on innovations to realise sustainable energy, food and raw material extraction at sea. King Willem-Alexander, then still the Prince of Orange, opened the MARIN Seakeeping and Manoeuvering Basin in 2001.

    SOSc key capabilities

    • Optimises nautical operations with excellent modelling of hydrodynamics.
    • Prediction of hydrodynamics, including all interactions between ships, offshore constructions and environment.
    • The latest visualisation, virtualisation and motion cueing techniques.
    • Close observation of the behaviour and interaction between operators.
    • Measurement and feedback on the performance and workload of operators.
    • A research platform for new control techniques and human-machine interfaces to improve situational awareness during an operation.
    • All simulators can be linked to realistically simulate multi-ship and multi-tool operations.
2024 April 28

15:13 IACS publishes new recommendation for conducting commissioning testing of BWMS
14:11 Skanska set for South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Buildout (SBMT)
12:27 Philly Shipyard and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU
12:03 Equinor to commence second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme
10:16 Gebrüder Weiss enlarges logistics center in Budapest
2024 April 27

16:36 National Transportation Safety Board: Undetected flooding from a through-hull pipe led to capsizing of dredging vessel
15:49 Chantiers de l’Atlantique picks Brunvoll propulsion for the world’s largest sailing ships
14:31 US Navy announces first MCM MP embarked on USS Canberra
13:42 Interim president Michelle Kruger takes helm at Austal USA
12:17 DEME annnounces start of share buyback program
10:28 Ships with Korean-made LNG containment face key supply chain disruptions

2024 April 26

18:04 Seaspan celebrates 30 years of ship repair in Victoria
17:31 HMM enhances maritime safety with AI technology
17:13 Potential Strait of Hormuz closure threatens 21% of global LNG supply - Drewry
16:42 Van Oord christens two new hybrid water injection dredgers and an unmanned survey vessel in Rotterdam
15:57 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
15:24 MOL announced delivery of LPG dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier Aquamarine Progress II
14:53 DP World and Asian Terminals launch new Tanza Barge Terminal in Cavite
14:23 MH Simonsen orders eight hybrid methanol dual-fuel tankers at China’s Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding
13:47 DP World and Malaysia’s Sabah Ports form a partnership to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port
13:22 SCHOTTEL to equip Guangzhou Port Group’s latest e-tug with two RudderPropellers type SRP 360
12:57 FESCO Group proposes a mechanism in favour of Russian logistics operators over their foreign competitors in domestic transport market
12:39 SSK shipyard launches the Project 14400 support ship Nikolai Kamov in the Nizhny Novgorod region
12:33 Six companies start a joint study for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain based in the Tomakomai area of Hokkaido
11:52 European shipowners welcome 40% production benchmark for clean shipping fuels in Europe
11:14 Greek shipowners leaders in the secondary market once again
10:08 MPCC secures ECA-covered sustainable financing for its dual-fuel methanol newbuildings
09:38 Romanian port of Constantza to receive a new oil products terminal

2024 April 25

18:07 MSC collaborates with GSBN to trial integrated safe transportation certification verification process
17:23 China launches construction of cutting-edge marine research vessel
17:06 CMA CGM and Bpifrance launch €200mln fund to decarbonize French maritime sector
16:46 Avenir LNG orders two 20,000 M3 LNG bunker delivery vessels
16:05 Port of Amsterdam revenues up to €190.4 million in 2023
15:46 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 to offer express linkage between Asia and Mexico
15:23 MOL is 1st Japanese shipping company to raise funds through transition linked loan using performance-based interest subsidy system
14:53 Trident Energy enters the Republic of Congo with strategic deal
14:21 LNG-powered ship moored in Koper for the first time
13:38 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 17, 2024
13:32 The Grimaldi Group's Great Abidjan delivered in South Korea
13:12 European Parliament updates trans-European transport network guidelines
12:40 ClassNK releases route correction factors calculation tool "WACDAS"
12:10 MOL and Gaz System enter into agreement on FSRU project in Gdansk, Poland
11:31 Wartsila Gas Solutions to supply cargo handling system for a new 12.5k LNG bunkering vessel for Scale Gas
11:09 Wartsila secures China’s largest-ever methanol newbuild order
10:42 Valencia port community increases waste recovery by 75%
10:22 Kongsberg completes factory acceptance testing of the first production long-range autonomous underwater vehicle system HUGIN Endurance
09:53 Vladimir Putin: The BAM carrying capacity to reach nearly 42 million tonnes in 2024
09:47 Hanwha Ocean reports an operating profit of $38.6 mln on a consolidated basis in January-March 2024

2024 April 24

18:02 Incat to commence design study for new electric-hybrid ferry in partnership with DFDS
17:39 FESCO's 2023 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to RUB 172 billion
17:20 Peninsula adds chemical tanker Aalborg to supply in the Port of Barcelona
17:17 NCSP Group’s Q1 net profit rises 1.9 times to RUB 4.8 billion
17:03 AtoB@C Shipping reveals names for the rest of its new hybrid vessels
16:45 Red Sea conflict brings massive carbon emissions increases in ocean freight shipping
16:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority
15:46 AD Ports Group secures a 20-year agreement to operate and upgrade Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola
14:43 Hengli Heavy Industries receives an order for four bulkers from Ciner Shipping
14:27 TotalEnergies, OQ to launch $1.6bn LNG bunkering project in Oman
13:54 Major shipping companies may resume limited calls to the Port of Baltimore
13:10 HD HHI inks MOU with Philly Shipyard for US vessel MRO business
12:45 MSC adds King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam to its East Africa Express service
12:16 Norton Rose Fulbright advises Citibank on $450m facility for Danaos Corporation to acquire eight newbuild vessels
10:40 DEME and Jan De Nul build the foundation for an energy island on behalf of Elia Transmission
10:08 Salzgitter AG and Uniper SE sign pre-contract for the supply and purchase of green hydrogen
09:18 Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri float out the first ship of the extended Prima Plus Сlass

2024 April 23

18:02 SFL acquires two LNG dual-fuel chemical carriers in combination with long term employment
17:31 Pioneering Spirit completes its first pipeline pull-ins in Kalsto, Norway
17:04 Valenciaport admits the four bids for the construction of the North Terminal
16:54 Vancouver welcomes its first resident battery electric tugs