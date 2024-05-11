  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 11 16:49

    Kotug Canada holds keel laying ceremony for two RAsalvor 4400 DFM methanol fuelled tugs

    The two Robert Allan Ltd. design escort tugs will service the Trans Mountain Expansion Project

    Credit: Kotug

    On 8 May 2024, KOTUG Canada Inc., a partnership between KOTUG International B.V. and Horizon Maritime Inc., held a keel laying ceremony for two RAsalvor 4400-DFM dual fuel methanol escort tugs – Robert Allan Ltd. design – to service the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, at Sanmar Shipyards Altinova in Yalova, Turkiye, Kotug said in its news release.

    Laying the keel is a traditional maritime ceremony that signifies the official start of a ship’s construction. This keel laying ceremony signifies a major milestone for the project enabling it to proceed to the construction phase to meet the delivery schedule by mid-2025. This milestone was celebrated in the presence of representatives of KOTUG Canada and Sanmar Shipyards to mark the commencement of construction of the two revolutionary vessels.

    The two innovative tugboats, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., are the first of their kind to be powered by methanol and are engineered to provide the high bollard pull required for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

    Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International: “We are thrilled to collaborate on this groundbreaking project that not only transforms the maritime sector but also plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability in the shipping industry.”

    Ali Gürün, Chairman of the Board of Sanmar Shipyards “During the keel laying ceremony, we not only marked the beginning of the physical construction of the vessels but also the continuation of an ambitious project that pushes the boundaries of maritime technology and environmental consciousness.”

    The tugs will escort tankers from the harbour limits of the Port of Vancouver to the open Pacific Ocean through the commercial shipping lanes of the Salish Sea. To provide this service, KOTUG Canada has partnered with the Sc’ianew First Nation from Beecher Bay, strategically located along the shipping route.

    These two innovative tugs, to be named SD AISEMAHT and SD QWII-AAN’C SARAH in honour of important members of Sc’ianew First Nation, are scheduled to be the world’s first large purpose-built high bollard pull methanol fuelled tugs when they enter service in 2025. They will provide significant environmental benefits by further reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and underwater radiated noise.

Другие новости по темам: tugboats  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 11

18:01 Drewry: Investments surge on strong demand outlook for LNG bunkering
17:19 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition
16:49 Kotug Canada holds keel laying ceremony for two RAsalvor 4400 DFM methanol fuelled tugs
15:47 Two RAmparts 3500 ASD tugs enter service at Tianjin Port
13:17 TotalEnergies announces first oil production on Eldfisk North
11:02 Petramina welcomes VLGC duo in its tanker fleet
10:38 Fairplay Towage Group places order for two additional Damen ASD tugs

2024 May 10

15:37 MITSUI E&S production volume of large marine engines reaches 155 units in FY2023
13:51 Fincantieri: Vard to build a hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for the norwegian shipping group Island Offshore
11:46 Med Marine selects Kongsberg Maritime thrusters for six stern-drive tugs for Tunisian port authority
09:52 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition

2024 May 9

16:04 Wallenius Wilhelmsen announces another solid quarter
14:23 Stena Line to increase cargo capacity by 30% on Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller
12:06 ClassNK releases report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
10:13 Sea-Intelligence: Improved vessel delays may release more capacity

2024 May 8

18:00 ADNOC signs third long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG project
17:11 VARD picks TMC to equip newbuild cable laying vessel
16:47 QatarEnergy and Nakilat enter long-term agreement to charter and operate nine “QC-Max” class LNG vessels
16:16 Qingdao port sees cargo and container volume growth in Q1
15:56 Tanker orderbook relative to active fleet rises to highest level in five years
15:28 Svitzer completes tug series delivery in Brazil
13:41 Brazil floods hit food silos, disrupt routes to the port of Rio Grande
13:17 Shell to sell interest in Singapore Energy and Chemicals Park to CAPGC
12:47 Baltic Shipyard commences dock-side trials of Project 22220 icebreaker Yakutia
12:43 Wartsila 25 engine to power three new fishing vessels
11:10 ABS awards world’s first REMOTE-CON Notation for FPSO Liza Unity
10:44 Jan De Nul puts spray pontoon DN178 into use
10:17 Korea сan overtake China in shipbuilding market share
09:41 New Dayang receives an order for two bulkers from United Marine Egypt

2024 May 7

18:00 PPA hands over ICPC to VCT
17:05 TotalEnergies and Sinopec strengthen cooperation
16:42 Evergreen orders six container ships in China
16:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for Navy’s duo
16:15 Valenciaport receives three bids for the tender for the management of La Marina
15:31 Vessel from Ukraine grounded in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
15:14 ICTSI net income up 36% to US$209.88 mln in Jan-March of 2024
14:45 HD Hyundai files complaint against Hanwha Ocean for alleged defamation in leak of military secrets
14:27 Hapag-Lloyd and IKEA collaborate to advance cleaner shipping
13:57 Marlink upgrades managed hybrid network across Simon Møkster Shipping’s offshore fleet
11:25 Vard Marine welcomes BluMetric Environmental into the Team Vigilance Preferred Suppliers Program
10:48 WinGD secures an order for its X‑DF‑A ammonia-fuelled engines

2024 May 6

18:00 CMA CGM to suspend Bremerhaven call on its SAFRAN service connecting East Coast South America with Europe
17:12 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to East Africa, South Africa and Indian ocean
16:47 Taylor Smith Shipyard announces cooperation agreement with Nouum Engineering
16:09 Incat Crowther-commissioned to design new fast supply vessel for African offshore energy sector
15:47 Seaspan completes rollout of Starlink across entire fleet
15:26 Asia is the largest importer of LNG
13:50 Goa shipyard holds the keel laying ceremony of the first new generation maritime patrol ship
13:20 Maersk says Red Sea disruption will cut capacity by 15-20% in Q2 2024
12:43 DP World acquires Laos dry port operator Savan Logistics
11:42 Seatrium secures FPSO topsides integration contract with MODEC
11:25 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its Africa lines - India Middle East Gulf services
10:46 Fortescue completes trials chassis and maneuverability testing of dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore

2024 May 5

17:41 Visayas Container Terminal delivers enhanced productivity, efficiency to ICPC
15:07 Höegh LNG announces agreement to deploy FSRU Hoegh Galleon to Egypt
14:22 Metal Shark building 22 high-speed surface interceptor vessels for JDF
12:14 AAL's B-Class heavy lift ship named at a Chinese shipyard
10:04 DNV: April sees jump in methanol-fueled tanker orders

2024 May 4

15:17 Lomar takes bulker investment to $127 million inside a year
13:47 HD Hyundai, ABS to set standards for e-propulsion ships
12:08 Australian Govt selects BAE Systems and ASC to build sovereign nuclear powered submarines
10:51 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel undergoes upgrade

2024 May 3

18:00 Holland America Line begins pilot test of renewable fuels on its flagship, Rotterdam
17:20 European Hydrogen Bank auction provides €720 million for renewable hydrogen production in Europe
17:06 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a License Agreement for the use of GTT membrane containment technology for onshore LNG storage
16:43 CMA CGM to launch M2X - Mexico Express Service connecting Far East to Mexico
16:31 Wartsila to supply the engines for a new Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker
15:58 The Port of Long Beach celebrates “Tri-gen” system for producing renewable hydrogen, electricity and water
15:06 Astrakhan region ports’ cargo volume in Q1, 2024 soars 78%
14:32 Valenciaport participates in a European project to promote the use of renewable energy for self-consumption in the port