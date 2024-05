2024 May 6 17:12

CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to East Africa, South Africa and Indian ocean

CMA CGM has annouced the following Peak Season Surcharges until further notice as follows:

From May 04th, 2024 (loading date) until further notice:

- Origin range: From Far East (China - Hong Kong)

- Destination range: To South Africa ports, Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania), Mombasa (Kenya)

- Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Out of Gauge and Breakbulk

- Amount:

Mombasa => USD 400 per 20' / USD 600 per 40'

Dar Es Salaam & South Africa ports => USD 300 per 20' / USD 300 per 40'

- Payable with freight

From May 04th, 2024 (loading date) until further notice:

- Origin range: From Far East (Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Macao, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Japan, Timor-Leste, Myanmar, Brunei, Mongolia, Vietnam)

- Destination range: To South Africa ports, Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania), Mombasa (Kenya)

- Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Out of Gauge and Breakbulk

- Amount: USD 500 per 20' & 40'

- Payable with freight

From May 15th, 2024 (loading date) until further notice:

- Origin range: From Far East (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Macao, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Japan, Timor-Leste, Myanmar, Brunei, Mongolia, Vietnam)

- Destination range: To Port Louis (Mauritius), Tamatave (Madagascar), Pointe des Galets (Reunion), Male (Maldives), Mogadishu (Somalia), Tanga (Tanzania), Zanzibar (Tanzania)

- Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Out of Gauge and Breakbulk

- Amount: USD 300 per 20' / USD 600 per 40'