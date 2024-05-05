2024 May 5 14:22

Metal Shark building 22 high-speed surface interceptor vessels for JDF

Louisiana-based boat builder Metal Shark says it has secured a contract to build 22 welded-aluminum high-speed surface interceptor vessels for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). JDF has selected the Metal Shark 36 Fearless, a high-performance center console craft proven in service with multiple military, law enforcement, and first responder agencies worldwide. Procured via direct purchase, these new surface interceptor vessels will be used by the JDF-Coast Guard for law enforcement, patrolling, and interdiction missions within Jamaica’s exclusive economic zone. The contract also includes operational and maintenance training for the JDF.



“Our 36 Fearless is a high-performance multi-mission platform that will drastically enhance the JDF-CG’s operational capabilities,” explained Metal Shark’s Vice President of International Business Development, Henry Irizarry. “Metal Shark worked closely with the client to outfit these vessels with the most appropriate equipment to meet their specific operational requirements.”



Powered by triple 300-HP Yamaha four-stroke outboard engines and equipped with a Furuno navigation package with radar, FLIR thermal imaging camera, and Ullman shock-mitigating seating, the new vessels will reach speeds in the 55-knot range while keeping crews safe and secure in the ocean conditions prevalent off the Jamaican coast. Like Metal Shark’s entire range of Fearless-class interceptors, the 36 Fearless features a twin-stepped SVVT (stepped vee, ventilated tunnel) hull designed by renowned naval architect Michael Peters.



With the acquisition of its new Metal Shark interceptor fleet, the JDF-CG will join a growing list of 36 Fearless operators including the Puerto Rico Police Department, San Juan Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, NOAA Law Enforcement, and Royal Moroccan Navy.



“Our high-performance Fearless models are steadily becoming the go-to choice for militaries and law enforcement agencies needing faster, offshore-capable interceptors,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “Whether selling two, four, fifteen, or now an unprecedented twenty two of them at a time, we continue to showcase our ability to rapidly and repeatedly deliver a high-quality, high-performance vessel that is unique in the marketplace and growing in demand. We thank the Jamaica Defence Force for their trust in us, and we look forward to delivering the new JDF-CG interceptor fleet.”



Metal Shark specializes in the design and construction of welded aluminum vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include US and foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained boat building facilities in Louisiana USA; a research, design and testing facility in Alabama, USA; plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 400+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.