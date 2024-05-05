  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 5 12:14

    AAL's B-Class heavy lift ship named at a Chinese shipyard

    The 32,000 DWT AAL Limassol is ready for her maiden voyage from China into Europe

    In a formal naming ceremony at the CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company in Guangzhou China on Friday 26th April AAL Shipping’s (AAL) new vessel, the ‘AAL LIMASSOL’, was given her name and made ready to join the premium multipurpose cargo carrier’s heavy lift fleet, AAL said in its news release.
     
    Due to sail on her maiden voyage from China into Europe, the 32,000 deadweight AAL Limassol is set to carry a full weather deck of project heavy lift cargo including two 135-metre-long barges, weighing 1,650 and 1,425 tonnes respectively, and fifteen 80.5-metre-long wind blades.

    AAL’s new Super B-Class fleet is the carrier’s third generation of newbuildings and will expand its heavy lift fleet to 27 vessels and a total tonnage to 768,000 deadweight tonnes. The six Super B-Class vessels currently ordered are designed to be game-changers in serving the industrial project sector, featuring innovative design and specification for greater intake and safer handling of heavy lift cargo. These include the positioning of the bridge and accommodation block at the fore for better sailing visibility, when carrying very tall cargoes, a 700-tonne maximum lift capacity via three port mounted cranes, dual fuel capability for increased sustainability and the revolutionary retractable ‘AAL ECO-DECK’ that adds 600 square metres to the weather deck – bringing its clear on-deck cargo stowage space to over 5,000 square meters.

    Yahaya Sanusi, Deputy Head of AAL’s Transport Engineering Department, explained, ‘With their two huge cargo holds and three 350-tonne cranes, the new vessels are designed to accommodate even larger and taller cargoes than those we can currently handle. The forward positioning of the bridge and superstructure allows us to transport the very tallest of cargoes without compromising visibility. If necessary, we can even stow and transport super tall cargoes in the holds with the hatch covers open.

    ‘Compared to similar vessels in the water these new vessels have a very high cargo intake volume and are extremely flexible. This fulfils the need of our clients, who can reduce logistic costs by limiting the number of voyages when transporting their large project cargoes. For example, the wind sector is producing far larger turbines than ever before. Such turbines match perfectly well with the Super B-Class’ design concept, as well as those cargoes for other industry sectors such as infrastructure, oil and gas and mining – items like rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), port cranes, pipe racks / modules and oversized mining components.’

    He added, ‘I have been working for over 35 years in shipping and shipbuilding. This design has synthesised the best of what is possible for a multi-purpose project vessel – large box-shaped holds without any centreline bulkhead, a spacious deck that can be further extended using our ‘AAL ECO-DECK’ system, or even the possibility of sailing with hatch covers open. Moreover, the three long-reach high-capacity cranes along the port side allow heavy cargoes to be loaded anywhere across the length of the ship, and long lighter cargoes loaded from the starboard side.

    ‘The process of ship design and building is a complex one and involves a continuous cycle of analysing customer needs, developing ideas, creating solutions – evaluating and back again. The fact that the maiden voyage of the AAL Limassol from Asia to Europe is already booked to almost 100% capacity is testament to the market anticipation around these vessels, and vindication of our customer strategy and the hard work of our teams and partners.’

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 5

14:22 Metal Shark building 22 high-speed surface interceptor vessels for JDF
12:14 AAL's B-Class heavy lift ship named at a Chinese shipyard
10:04 DNV: April sees jump in methanol-fueled tanker orders

2024 May 4

15:17 Lomar takes bulker investment to $127 million inside a year
13:47 HD Hyundai, ABS to set standards for e-propulsion ships
12:08 Australian Govt selects BAE Systems and ASC to build sovereign nuclear powered submarines
10:51 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel undergoes upgrade

2024 May 3

18:00 Holland America Line begins pilot test of renewable fuels on its flagship, Rotterdam
17:20 European Hydrogen Bank auction provides €720 million for renewable hydrogen production in Europe
17:06 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a License Agreement for the use of GTT membrane containment technology for onshore LNG storage
16:43 CMA CGM to launch M2X - Mexico Express Service connecting Far East to Mexico
16:31 Wartsila to supply the engines for a new Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker
15:58 The Port of Long Beach celebrates “Tri-gen” system for producing renewable hydrogen, electricity and water
15:06 Astrakhan region ports’ cargo volume in Q1, 2024 soars 78%
14:32 Valenciaport participates in a European project to promote the use of renewable energy for self-consumption in the port
13:50 Seatrade reaches settlement with Dutch Public Prosecution Service
13:15 Dennis Tetzlaff appointed Chief Operating Officer Fleet at Stena Line
12:40 ONE releases financial result for FY2023
12:20 IMO biofouling project to address biodiversity threat extended
11:30 Corvus Energy to supply ESS for the first net zero subsea construction vessel
11:10 Damen launches fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513 for Port of Antwerp-Bruges
10:30 Port of Rotterdam reduces CO2 emissions by 10% in 2023
10:02 HD KSOE wins $286mn order for four MGCs
10:00 Russian seaports in Q1, 2024: Infographics and Analytics
09:00 HD Hyundai Heavy secures contract to build LNG carrier duo

2024 May 2

18:07 World’s most environmentally friendly tug fleet delivered to HaiSea Marine
17:38 SOHAR Port and Freezone sings agreement with METCORE for Mass Flow Meter Implementation
17:23 Unifeeder launches China Gulf Express
16:59 Allseas receives T&I contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm
16:30 CMA CGM’s newest container vessel visited the HHLA TK Estonia terminal
15:46 DP World introduces new rail route from China to Turkey
14:32 Hybrid technology to optimise energy use and cut emissions for Matson Navigation Company’s new LNG-powered container ships
13:54 Bureau Veritas awards AiP for TotalEnergies’ Skipe V2 tool
13:24 Hapag-Lloyd launches first dry container tracking product “Live Position”
12:58 Europe’s ports have €80 billion investment needs for the next 10 years
12:15 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 18, 2024
11:42 APSEZ FY24 net profit jumps 50%
11:19 Tristar Eships to manage its carbon footprint with Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Services
10:48 Topsoe awarded contract to support FEED study for new low-carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana, US
09:26 Maersk posts Q1 2024 results

2024 May 1

17:13 Matson picks Kongsberg Maritime's hybrid technology for its new LNG-powered container ships
16:22 All American Marine delivers hydrofoil-assisted tour vessel to Phillips Glaciers
15:24 Corvus Energy to supply ESS for the first Net Zero Subsea Construction Vessel
14:02 Stena Line taps Dennis Tetzlaff as Chief Operating Officer Fleet
12:31 APSEZ secures AAA Rating – India’s first private infrastructure developer with AAA
11:57 Unifeeder continues its expansion in Latin America
10:09 IMO's Legal Committee finalizes new guidelines on seafarer criminalization

2024 April 30

16:14 LR grants AiP to H2SITE’s AMMONIA to H2POWER technology
15:17 IRS partners with MARIN to enhance technical expertise in shipbuilding
13:42 Allseas T&I contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm
12:03 CSSC and QatarEnergy sign agreement for construction of 18 Q-Max class LNG carriers
10:13 First ship departs Baltimore through limited access channel

2024 April 29

17:42 Abu Dhabi leaps a staggering 10 places in 2024 LMC Report
16:19 Norwegian engine builder Bergen Engines joins FME MarTrans initiative
15:13 Hitachi, Chantiers de l’Atlantique to seal French offshore substation contract
14:53 Port of Greenock given vote of confidence with new Türkiye container service
14:09 Aker Solutions ASA:announces first quarter results 2024
13:37 Gasum Group's Q1 sales volumes rose 73% due to higher natural gas volumes
12:14 New Zealand cruise market on track for recovery
11:40 Vitol announces satisfaction of a condition precedent relating to the golden power proceeding
10:41 JERA Energy India begins operations as JERA’s base of operations in the country

2024 April 28

15:13 IACS publishes new recommendation for conducting commissioning testing of BWMS
14:11 Skanska set for South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Buildout (SBMT)
12:27 Philly Shipyard and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU
12:03 Equinor to commence second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme
10:16 Gebrüder Weiss enlarges logistics center in Budapest
09:37 Opening of MARIN's Seven Oceans Simulator centre (SOSc) in the Netherlands slated for May 2024

2024 April 27

16:36 National Transportation Safety Board: Undetected flooding from a through-hull pipe led to capsizing of dredging vessel
15:49 Chantiers de l’Atlantique picks Brunvoll propulsion for the world’s largest sailing ships
14:31 US Navy announces first MCM MP embarked on USS Canberra