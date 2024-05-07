2024 May 7 10:48

WinGD secures an order for its X‑DF‑A ammonia-fuelled engines

Swiss marine power company WinGD has secured yet another order for its X‑DF‑A ammonia-fuelled engines in what will be the world’s first ammonia dual-fuel Aframax tankers. Two vessels ordered by Singapore based ship owner and operator AET, will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (DSIC) with six-cylinder X62DF-A engines, the newest addition to WinGD’s clean-fuel engine portfolio, according to the company's release.



The order builds on previous cooperation between WinGD and AET to enable clean-energy ship operations. In July 2023 the companies signed an agreement to collaborate on technology development and training for crew in partnership with ALAM (operated and managed by MISC’s Malaysian Maritime Academy Sdn. Bjd) to prepare for ammonia-fuelled vessels entering service. Separately WinGD has continued to develop the safety credentials for ammonia-engines, securing approvals in principle (AiPs) from four classification societies: Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, China Classification Society and ClassNK.



WinGD has already secured orders for X52DF‑A engines for ammonia carriers as well as X72DF-A engines for bulk carriers. The 52 and 72-bore variants will be delivered in 2025 followed by the 62 bore and other engine sizes from 2026 according to market needs, accommodating a wide range of vessel types from small tankers and car carriers to very large tankers. The engines operate according to the Diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, with the same cylinder configurations and rating fields as WinGD’s well-established diesel-fuelled X-Engine range.



WinGD is a CSSC Group company.