2024 May 7 14:27

Hapag-Lloyd and IKEA collaborate to advance cleaner shipping

Hapag-Lloyd has entered a cooperation with IKEA Supply Chain Operations to decarbonise the Hapag-Lloyd container shipments originating from Asia, marking an important step towards a more sustainable maritime industry, according to the company's release.

For the period March 2024 to February 2025, both companies have agreed to use Hapag-Lloyd’s highest product option for biofuels “Ship Green 100”, which relies on waste- and residue-based biofuel instead of conventional marine fuel oil. The expected result for IKEA during this period is a CO2 emission reduction of around 100,000 tonnes.

“IKEA stands as one of our valued customers, known for its unwavering commitment to sustainability. By joining forces, we are reducing CO2e emissions significantly”, said Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd. “Ship Green is an important aspect of our decarbonisation journey and brings us one step closer to our goal of net-zero fleet operations by 2045.”

The IKEA goal is to reduce the relative GHG emissions from their product transportation by 70% by 2030 and to only use zero emission heavy duty vehicles and ocean vessels by 2040.



Hapag-Lloyd has launched the Ship Green product to offer its customers emission-reduced ocean transports. Based on biofuel, Hapag-Lloyd’s customers can choose between 100%, 50% or 25% CO2e emission avoidance. Ship Green is available for all shipments, including standard, reefer, hardtop, or tank equipment.



With a fleet of 266 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the company has around 13,500 employees and 403 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.