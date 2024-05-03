2024 May 3 14:32

Valenciaport participates in a European project to promote the use of renewable energy for self-consumption in the port

The European project RENEWPORT (Harnessing RENEWable energy potential for clean energy transition of MED PORTs) is already underway in the Valencian docks, according to the company's release. The participation of the Port Authority of València (PAV) consists of the installation of innovative renewable energy generation systems for self-consumption in the port of Valencia. These innovative systems use existing free surfaces in the port for their “energisation” through the installation of solar panels.

From this pilot test and once the results of the implementation of the installation are obtained, it will be possible to obtain the knowledge for the massive implementation of this technology both in the ports managed by the PAV and by the other ports participating in the RENEWPORT project, as well as other ports outside the Euro-Med environment.

The PAV’s budget for this project is 280,000 € and will last until 2026.



The Port Authority of València is part of the RENEWPORT project together with other partners from Italy, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and Greece. This project, whose first meeting was held on 26 January this year, is funded by the European Union through its Interreg Euro-Med programme and has a budget of €2,995,300.

In addition to the Valenciaport Foundation, the PAV and the Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico, 7 other entities participate in the RENEWPORT project: Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Settentrionale, Chambre de commerce et d’industrie du Var, Port of Koper, Port Authority of Rijeka, Port of BAR JSC, Durres Port Authority and Piraeus Port Authority.