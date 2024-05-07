2024 May 7 11:25

Vard Marine welcomes BluMetric Environmental into the Team Vigilance Preferred Suppliers Program

At CANSEC 2023, Vard Marine Inc. (VARD), a Fincantieri company, launched VIGILANCE, as their solution to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) Kingston Class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels (MCDV) under Pillar Two of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. In conjunction with Team Vigilance partner companies Ontario Shipyards, Thales Canada, SH Defence, and Fincantieri, VIGILANCE will provide the RCN with a state-of-the-art, capable, operationally flexible, and globally deployable multi-mission naval vessel, according to the company's release.

This collaboration ensures Team Vigilance can meet the needs of the Royal Canadian Navy’s future fleet with a tailored naval solution.

As a part of the ongoing effort, Team Vigilance continues to assemble a broad coalition of Canadian companies that can offer important services and vital equipment to the program. Building a robust coalition is key to the core objective that VIGILANCE be designed in Canada, built in Canada, and equipped in Canada. To this end, Team Vigilance launched their Preferred Suppliers Program at DEFSEC 2023 in Halifax last October.

Today, it is announced that VARD has named BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BluMetric) as a Preferred Supplier to Team Vigilance. BluMetric has supplied and serviced the water treatment systems for the Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) for over 20 years. BluMetric’s Shipboard Reverse Osmosis Desalinator (SROD) systems have provided reliable potable water to the Halifax Class since 2011 and will be installed in the RCN’s new Joint Support Ship (JSS).



BluMetric continues to provide in-service-support (ISS) to the RCN and remains the company of choice for technical advice on water related challenges for the fleet. BluMetric’s ISS experience supporting the RCN provides Team Vigilance with a well-established supply chain for critical parts, optimization, maintenance, and training for the water systems across all classes of RCN ships.