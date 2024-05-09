2024 May 9 14:23

Stena Line to increase cargo capacity by 30% on Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller

Stena Line signs contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard



On behalf of Stena Line, Stena RoRo has signed a conversion contract with China Merchants Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard for the installation of an additional cargo deck, increased thruster capacity and preparations for shore power onboard Stena Foreteller and Stena Forerunner. The cargo capacity will increase by 30% and the vessels will after conversion be ready to meet future efficiency requirements. The conversion for both vessels will be finalised during 2025, the shipping company said in its news release.



“At Stena RoRo we see the investment of the installations on the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller as a way to improve services for our fleet customers. We strive to increase cargo capacity while also keeping sustainability in focus. It’s all part of Stena’s identity. Signing the contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a step in the right direction” says Per Westling, Managing Director at Stena RoRo.



Improvements



In 2023, both vessels were decarbonised by changing propellers, applying silicone paint and adding interceptors, and the additional cargo deck will further decrease the carbon intensity index factor and further reduce CO2 emissions per cargo unit.



After the conversion the vessels will be deployed in the Stena Line route network.



Sustainable ambitions



”The conversion of the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller fits with our ambition to reduce our CO2 emissions. In addition to increasing the cargo capacity by 30% on both the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller, we also take this opportunity to invest in onboard shore power. At Stena Line we feel the need to ensure both a sustainable business and a more sustainable environment” says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO at Stena Line.



Another recent collaboration with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard has been the order of the two NewMax hybrid vessels for Stena Line for the Irish Sea routes. These vessels will be delivered in 2025.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean operating 33,300 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,300 employees and an annual turnover of 19 billion SEK.