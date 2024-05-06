2024 May 6 13:50

Goa shipyard holds the keel laying ceremony of the first new generation maritime patrol ship

Keel laying ceremony of the first NGOPV (ex-GSL) was held at M/s Goa Shipyard Ltd, Goa on 03 May 24, according to India Shipping News.

The contracts for indigenous design and construction of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) were concluded on 30 Mar 23 between MoD and M/s Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), Goa and M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, with seven ships to be constructed by Lead Shipyard M/s GSL and four ships by Follow Shipyard M/s GRSE.

The NGOPVs will be utilised for performing missions such as Anti-Piracy, Coastal Defence & Surveillance, Search & Rescue and Protection of Offshore Assets.

These ships will enable Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability to protect the economic and geopolitical interests of the nation in the Indian Ocean Region.