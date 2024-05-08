2024 May 8 16:47

QatarEnergy and Nakilat enter long-term agreement to charter and operate nine “QC-Max” class LNG vessels

QatarEnergy signed a long-term agreement with Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) pursuant to which Nakilat will own and operate nine “QC-Max” class LNG vessels, the largest LNG vessels ever built.



The nine QC-Max vessels, with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters each, constitute half of the 18 advanced QC-Max class LNG vessels that will be constructed at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard. To date, QatarEnergy’s fleet expansion program encompassed the execution of shipbuilding contracts and time charter agreements for 104 conventional LNG vessels and 18 QC-Max class LNG vessels, for a total of 122 ultra-modern vessels, with the first new ship expected to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of this year.



Today’s long-term agreement follows February’s selection of Nakilat as the owner and operator of 25 conventional-size LNG vessels. It also follows the signing of similar agreements in Beijing with three Chinese ship owners for the operation of nine new QC-Max class LNG vessels as part of QatarEnergy’s historic LNG fleet expansion program, which will cater for QatarEnergy’s future requirements, as it moves forward with the expansion of its LNG production capacity from the North Field to 142 million tons per annum by 2030.