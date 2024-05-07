  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 7 18:00

    PPA hands over ICPC to VCT

    The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) officially handed over the management and operation of the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex (ICPC) to Visayas Container Terminal (VCT) in a ceremony last 6 May 2024. 

    The event was attended by officers of PPA, VCT and International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), together with stakeholders from Iloilo industries and representatives from shipping line SITC. 

    The handover signifies a new chapter for the ICPC, which VCT will continue to develop and improve throughout the company’s 25-year concession.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 7

18:00 PPA hands over ICPC to VCT
17:05 TotalEnergies and Sinopec strengthen cooperation
16:42 Evergreen orders six container ships in China
16:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for Navy’s duo
16:15 Valenciaport receives three bids for the tender for the management of La Marina
15:31 Vessel from Ukraine grounded in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
15:14 ICTSI net income up 36% to US$209.88 mln in Jan-March of 2024
14:45 HD Hyundai files complaint against Hanwha Ocean for alleged defamation in leak of military secrets
14:27 Hapag-Lloyd and IKEA collaborate to advance cleaner shipping
13:57 Marlink upgrades managed hybrid network across Simon Møkster Shipping’s offshore fleet
11:25 Vard Marine welcomes BluMetric Environmental into the Team Vigilance Preferred Suppliers Program
10:48 WinGD secures an order for its X‑DF‑A ammonia-fuelled engines

2024 May 6

18:00 CMA CGM to suspend Bremerhaven call on its SAFRAN service connecting East Coast South America with Europe
17:12 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to East Africa, South Africa and Indian ocean
16:47 Taylor Smith Shipyard announces cooperation agreement with Nouum Engineering
16:09 Incat Crowther-commissioned to design new fast supply vessel for African offshore energy sector
15:47 Seaspan completes rollout of Starlink across entire fleet
15:26 Asia is the largest importer of LNG
13:50 Goa shipyard holds the keel laying ceremony of the first new generation maritime patrol ship
13:20 Maersk says Red Sea disruption will cut capacity by 15-20% in Q2 2024
12:43 DP World acquires Laos dry port operator Savan Logistics
11:42 Seatrium secures FPSO topsides integration contract with MODEC
11:25 CMA CGM to strengthen and reshuffle its Africa lines - India Middle East Gulf services
10:46 Fortescue completes trials chassis and maneuverability testing of dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore

2024 May 5

17:41 Visayas Container Terminal delivers enhanced productivity, efficiency to ICPC
15:07 Höegh LNG announces agreement to deploy FSRU Hoegh Galleon to Egypt
14:22 Metal Shark building 22 high-speed surface interceptor vessels for JDF
12:14 AAL's B-Class heavy lift ship named at a Chinese shipyard
10:04 DNV: April sees jump in methanol-fueled tanker orders

2024 May 4

15:17 Lomar takes bulker investment to $127 million inside a year
13:47 HD Hyundai, ABS to set standards for e-propulsion ships
12:08 Australian Govt selects BAE Systems and ASC to build sovereign nuclear powered submarines
10:51 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel undergoes upgrade

2024 May 3

18:00 Holland America Line begins pilot test of renewable fuels on its flagship, Rotterdam
17:20 European Hydrogen Bank auction provides €720 million for renewable hydrogen production in Europe
17:06 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a License Agreement for the use of GTT membrane containment technology for onshore LNG storage
16:43 CMA CGM to launch M2X - Mexico Express Service connecting Far East to Mexico
16:31 Wartsila to supply the engines for a new Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker
15:58 The Port of Long Beach celebrates “Tri-gen” system for producing renewable hydrogen, electricity and water
15:06 Astrakhan region ports’ cargo volume in Q1, 2024 soars 78%
14:32 Valenciaport participates in a European project to promote the use of renewable energy for self-consumption in the port
13:50 Seatrade reaches settlement with Dutch Public Prosecution Service
13:15 Dennis Tetzlaff appointed Chief Operating Officer Fleet at Stena Line
12:40 ONE releases financial result for FY2023
12:20 IMO biofouling project to address biodiversity threat extended
11:30 Corvus Energy to supply ESS for the first net zero subsea construction vessel
11:10 Damen launches fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513 for Port of Antwerp-Bruges
10:30 Port of Rotterdam reduces CO2 emissions by 10% in 2023
10:02 HD KSOE wins $286mn order for four MGCs
10:00 Russian seaports in Q1, 2024: Infographics and Analytics
09:00 HD Hyundai Heavy secures contract to build LNG carrier duo

2024 May 2

18:07 World’s most environmentally friendly tug fleet delivered to HaiSea Marine
17:38 SOHAR Port and Freezone sings agreement with METCORE for Mass Flow Meter Implementation
17:23 Unifeeder launches China Gulf Express
16:59 Allseas receives T&I contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm
16:30 CMA CGM’s newest container vessel visited the HHLA TK Estonia terminal
15:46 DP World introduces new rail route from China to Turkey
14:32 Hybrid technology to optimise energy use and cut emissions for Matson Navigation Company’s new LNG-powered container ships
13:54 Bureau Veritas awards AiP for TotalEnergies’ Skipe V2 tool
13:24 Hapag-Lloyd launches first dry container tracking product “Live Position”
12:58 Europe’s ports have €80 billion investment needs for the next 10 years
12:15 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 18, 2024
11:42 APSEZ FY24 net profit jumps 50%
11:19 Tristar Eships to manage its carbon footprint with Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Services
10:48 Topsoe awarded contract to support FEED study for new low-carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana, US
09:26 Maersk posts Q1 2024 results

2024 May 1

17:13 Matson picks Kongsberg Maritime's hybrid technology for its new LNG-powered container ships
16:22 All American Marine delivers hydrofoil-assisted tour vessel to Phillips Glaciers
15:24 Corvus Energy to supply ESS for the first Net Zero Subsea Construction Vessel
14:02 Stena Line taps Dennis Tetzlaff as Chief Operating Officer Fleet